The Michigan health department reported 33 additional coronavirus-related deaths Monday, increasing the state’s outbreak death toll to 4,584 people.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 414 more cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed. That brings the statewide total to 47,552 people with confirmed coronavirus cases.
Those numbers indicate a slowing of the virus' spread in Michigan.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported a total of 471 cases on Monday, up from 432 on Sunday. The health department says 129 people have fully recovered and 9 percent are hospitalized.
"We're seeing that number increasing, so that's a good sign," OCDPH spokeswoman Kristina Wieghmink said Monday of the recovered cases.
Ottawa County has had 24 deaths related to the virus, up one from the weekend. The latest death in the county is a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
Muskegon County has a total of 384 cases, up from 367 in the state health department's Sunday report, and 20 deaths.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 28, though manufacturers were allowed to go back to work Monday. Bars and restaurants have asked to be allowed to reopen May 29.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
— In hard-hit Detroit, 41 residents died from May 2-8, compared to 167 from April 18-24, Mayor Mike Duggan said. Nearly 10,000 people have been infected. “We are continuing to succeed at beating the coronavirus,” said Duggan, who plans to cut his daily briefings to three times a week.
— The city of Detroit has completed testing at 36 long-term care facilities, where the infection rate has been running about 9 percent. The next target: 70 senior apartment buildings with 10,000 units.
— As he encourages the country to "reopen," President Donald Trump is confronting cases of the new coronavirus in his own home, spotlighting the challenge the White House faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic. Two known cases of COVID-19 among staffers in one of the most-protected complexes in America have sent three of the nation's top medical experts into quarantine and Vice President Mike Pence into "self-isolation."
— The scare comes as the White House this week is emphasizing to the American people the steps being taken to assure their safety — in hopes that will coax them to resume normal activities.
— The White House is recommending that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for the new coronavirus in the next two weeks. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call to focus over the next two weeks on testing all 1 million nursing home residents. She says the White House will help states that need it.
— Plastic spacing barriers and millions of masks appeared on the streets of Europe's newly reopened cities, as France and Belgium emerged from lockdowns, the Netherlands sent children back to school, and Spain let people eat outdoors. All faced the delicate balance of trying to restart battered economies without fueling a second wave of coronavirus infections.
— The Department of Veterans Affairs and its partner mental health providers have kept thousands of veterans in treatment during the coronavirus pandemic through telehealth appointments. But as job losses and increased social isolation take an extended toll, veterans advocates worry that VA medical facilities won't be able to meet demand for mental health services and that telehealth isn't enough.
— With roughly 175,000 people living in the Navajo reservation spanning three western U.S. states, the tribe has some of the highest rates of coronavirus in the country. It has seen 3,122 cases — a rate of nearly 18 cases per 1,000 people. At least 100 people have died.
— Employees, business owners, police and trade unions in Britain are expressing confusion after the government switched from telling workers to stay at home to urging them to return to work — but preferably without getting near other people or using public transport.
— A second wave of infections in tightly packed foreign workers' dormitories has caught the affluent Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore off-guard and exposed the danger of overlooking marginal groups in a health crisis. Infections have jumped more than a hundredfold in two months — from 226 in mid-March to over 23,000, the most in Asia after China and India.
— A majority of Americans disapprove of protests against restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. That's according to a new AP-NORC poll that also finds the still-expansive support for such limits, including restaurant closures and stay-at-home orders, has dipped.
— Major League Baseball owners gave the go-ahead Monday to making a proposal to the players' union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans, a plan that envisioned expanding the designated hitter to the National League for 2020. Spring training would start in early to mid-June, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Each team would play about 82 regular-season games: against opponents in its own division plus interleague matchups limited to AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central and AL West vs. NL West. Postseason play would be expanded from 10 clubs to 14 by doubling wild cards in each league to four. The All-Star Game, scheduled for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14, likely would be called off. MLB officials are slated to make a presentation to the union on Tuesday.
— New York City's death toll from the coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than the official tally kept by the city and state, according to an analysis released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between mid-March and early May, about 24,000 more people died in the city than researchers would ordinarily expect, based on the season, the report said. That's about 5,300 more deaths that had been previously attributed to the coronavirus during that time period. These so-called "excess deaths" could have been caused by byproducts of pandemic, the report found, including "the demand on hospitals and health care providers and public fear related to COVID-19" prompting delays in people seeking or receiving lifesaving care.
