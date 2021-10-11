Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.