The state health department on Monday reported 9,898 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 38 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan since its last update on Friday.
That's an average of about 3,299 per day for the past three days, down from the 4,903 per day reported Friday and less than half the 7,081 per day reported a week ago.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 2,019,119, with 30,417 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Monday reported the seven-day average number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County was about 186 per day. That's down from the 236 per day reported Friday and the 332 per day reported a week ago.
The health department also reported Monday that there have been 72,472 cases of the virus and 731 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa County since the beginning of the pandemic. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county over the weekend.
The "Level of Community Transmission" in Ottawa County remains "high."
Encouraging signs for Ottawa County's omicron surge
From the Ottawa County Department of Public Health
Although we are still seeing an elevated number of COVID-19 cases at just over 3,000 last week, test positivity remains high at over 30 percent, and hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 are still elevated, we are cautiously optimistic about the decreases we are beginning to see in case rates, test positivity and adult COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa County.
Weekly case counts decreased 25 percent last week. All of these factors may be early signs that the omicron surge may have peaked in the community. Although case counts in children decreased 27 percent last week, we are still concerned about the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19.
While we are hopeful that these decreases may mean the omicron surge is beginning to decline, please continue to do what you can to protect yourself and others – wear a mask in public, stay home if you are sick and consider vaccination or a booster, if you are eligible.
Thank you for continuing to help others in our communities!
MIS-C cases in Ottawa County kids are rising
From the Ottawa County Department of Public Health
Although we have highlighted the condition Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C) in a recent bulletin, we are doing so again due to new developments involving Ottawa County kids.
A total of 11 MIS-C cases have been reported in Ottawa County since the beginning of the pandemic. Six of these 11 cases were reported since November, all in children who were unvaccinated or ineligible for vaccination due to their young age. All 11 cases were hospitalized, and six were in the intensive care unit, but thankfully, no Ottawa County children have died as a result of this rare, but serious condition.
Although these numbers may seem small compared to the overall number cases of COVID-19 in children, it is important to remember that before the pandemic, OCDPH had not seen any cases of MIS-C. The increase in MIS-C cases tends to occur during COVID-19 case surges and times of high COVID-19 community transmission levels, as is occurring right now.
New research, published on January 14, studied the effectiveness of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 18, and found that the vaccine was 91% effective in preventing MIS-C. You can read the study report here.
MIS-C is a condition in which different parts of the body become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, though most children who are diagnosed with this condition get better with medical care. If your child has recovered from COVID-19, even if they didn't have symptoms or had mild symptoms, and they exhibit symptoms of MIS-C, call your pediatrician or healthcare provider right away.
