The first Americans received COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, as Michigan's daily new coronavirus case count continues to trend downward.
On Monday, the state health department reported 7,205 new confirmed cases since Saturday. That means the average daily new case count for two days was 3,602.
The state reported 4,486 new cases on Saturday, 5,157 on Friday and 5,937 on Thursday.
There were 90 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Monday, pushing the state's total confirmed death toll to 10,752.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, and five more deaths related to COVID-19.
The county reported 108 new cases of the virus on Saturday and 46 on Sunday, but those numbers were revised upward on Monday to a total of 239 for the weekend. That pushes the county's total case count to 16,645, with 9,904 recovered and 210 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department said the latest deaths were on Sunday: a man, 69; a woman, 73; and a man, 87.
The state health department said Monday there have been a total of 218 lab-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa County.
Muskegon County on Monday added 99 new confirmed cases of the virus and five deaths related to COVID-19 since Saturday, the state health department reported Monday. That brings the county's total case count to 8,642, with 222 deaths related to COVID-19.
COVID vaccinations started Monday at Michigan hospitals
LANSING (MDHHS) — Frontline health care workers at two Michigan hospitals on Monday were the first people in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vaccinations at Michigan Medicine and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital begin the journey toward the eventual safe full reopening of Michigan’s economy, schools and communities, state officials said. Additional Michigan hospitals are expected to begin vaccinating health care staff later this week.
Dr. Marc McClelland received the first vaccine at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids at 12:04 p.m.
“To me this is a day of hope," the 46-year-old pulmonary and critical care physician from Ada said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer thanked the state’s hospital and other health care workers for “tireless dedication, bravery and strength” in caring for the tens of thousands of residents who have fought the virus – and for being first-in-line for vaccinations.
“This is a great day for our families, frontline workers, small businesses, and Michigan as a whole. Here, in the state built on innovation and grit, a safe and effective COVID vaccine is being manufactured by Michigan workers at a Michigan business,” she said. “Our frontline essential hospital workers have gone above and beyond to save lives – including stepping up today to receive vaccines. And we have residents across the state doing their part to eradicate the virus and keep our communities safe.
"Remember, it will take some time for the vaccine to be widely distributed to everyone," Whitmer added. "That’s why it’s so important that we all do our part by masking up, practicing safe social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. This is a historic day in Michigan. We will get through this together.”
'Relieved': US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
NEW YORK (AP) — The biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history kicked off Monday as health workers rolled up their sleeves for shots to protect them from COVID-19 and start beating back the pandemic — a day of optimism even as the nation's death toll closed in on 300,000.
"I feel hopeful today. Relieved," critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay said after getting a shot in the arm at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. "I feel like healing is coming."
With a countdown of "3-2-1," workers at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center gave the first injections to applause.
And in suburban New Orleans, Steven Lee, an intensive care unit pharmacist at Ochsner Medical Center, summed up the moment as he got his own vaccination: "We can finally prevent the disease as opposed to treating it."
Other hospitals around the country, from Rhode Island to Texas, unloaded precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech, with staggered deliveries set throughout the day and Tuesday. A few other countries have authorized the vaccine, including Britain, which started vaccinating people last week, and Canada, which began doing so on Monday.
For health care workers, who along with nursing home residents will be first in line for vaccination, hope is tempered by grief and the sheer exhaustion of months spent battling a coronavirus that still is surging in the U.S. and around the world.
"This is mile 24 of a marathon. People are fatigued. But we also recognize that this end is in sight," said Dr. Chris Dale of Swedish Health Services in Seattle.
Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, the first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped are a down payment on the amount needed. More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive each week. And later this week, the FDA will decide whether to green-light the world's second rigorously studied COVID-19 vaccine, made by Moderna Inc.
While the U.S. hopes for enough of both vaccines together to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the month, there won't be enough for the average person to get a shot until spring.
"This is the light at the end of the tunnel. But it's a long tunnel," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions, not just doctors and nurses but other at-risk health workers such as janitors and food handlers — and then deliver a second dose three weeks later.
"We're also in the middle of a surge, and it's the holidays, and our health care workers have been working at an extraordinary pace," said Sue Mashni, chief pharmacy officer at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.
Plus, the shots can cause temporary fever, fatigue and aches as they rev up people's immune systems, forcing hospitals to stagger employee vaccinations.
A wary public will be watching closely to see whether health workers embrace vaccinations. Just half of Americans say they want to get vaccinated, while about a quarter don't and the rest are unsure, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Health Research.
The FDA, considered the world's strictest medical regulator, said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was developed at breakneck speed less than a year after the virus was identified, appears safe and strongly protective, and the agency laid out the data in a daylong public meeting last week for scientists and consumers alike to see.
"Please, people, when you look back in a year and you say to yourself, 'Did I do the right thing?' I hope you'll be able to say, 'Yes, because I looked at the evidence,'" Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." "People are dying right now. How could you possibly say, 'Let's wait and see'?"
Still, the vaccine was cleared for emergency use before a final study in nearly 44,000 people was complete. That research is continuing to try to answer additional questions.
For example, while the vaccine is effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, it is not clear if it will stop the symptomless spread that accounts for half of all cases.
The shots still must be studied in children and during pregnancy. But the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said Sunday that vaccination should not be withheld from pregnant women who otherwise would qualify.
Also, regulators in Britain are investigating a few severe allergic reactions. The FDA instructed providers not to give the vaccine to those with a known history of severe allergic reactions to any of its ingredients.
EXPLAINER: Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived
(AP) — Vaccines can sometimes cause allergic reactions, but they are usually rare and short-lived.
British regulators are looking into reports of allergic reactions in two people who received the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the first day of a vaccination program. In the meantime, they're telling people to skip the vaccine if they've had a history of serious allergic reactions.
A look at allergic reactions to vaccines:
HOW OFTEN DO THEY HAPPEN?
Allergic reactions can occur with numerous vaccines and experts say they are not unexpected.
In the Pfizer-BioNTech study of 42,000 people, the rate was about the same in those who got the coronavirus vaccine versus those who got a dummy shot. U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewers who examined the study's safety data found that 137 — or 0.63% — of vaccine recipients reported symptoms suggestive of an allergic reaction, compared to 111 — or 0.51% — in the placebo group.
A 2015 study in the U.S. examining the rate of anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction — found that it occurred about once per every million vaccine doses. The study evaluated children and adults who got vaccines against numerous diseases, including polio, measles and meningitis.
"For the general population this does not mean that they would need to be anxious about receiving the vaccination," said Stephen Evans, a vaccines expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
He noted that even common foods can provoke severe allergic reactions.
WHY DO THESE REACTIONS HAPPEN?
Scientists say people can be sensitive to components in the shot, like gelatin or egg protein, or to the vaccine itself. People with egg allergies are sometimes advised not to get the flu shot, since that vaccine is mostly grown in chicken eggs.
Common symptoms of an allergic reaction include a rash, skin irritation, coughing or trouble breathing.
Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine uses a new technology, and is coated in lipid nanoparticles, which have been used in drugs.
Some people react to almost any drug or vaccine, said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's school of public health. The key is whether reactions to the vaccine are more common or more severe __ and that doesn't appear to be the case so far, he said.
WHAT ARE OTHER SIDE EFFECTS?
Typical side effects for many vaccines include things like a sore arm from the shot, fever and muscle aches. In the Pfizer study, participants also reported fatigue, headache and chills.
More serious side effects are reported to regulators or health officials for further investigation. But it can often take time to determine if the vaccine caused the side effect or if the person just coincidentally received the shot before becoming ill.
As for the COVID-19 vaccine, "It's just so high-profile that every little thing that happens all the time is going to get magnified," said Jha.
"We should talk about it, we should be honest with people, but we should put it into context and help people understand," he said.
"There is a small proportion of people who have an allergic reaction to almost any medicine."
Note: This story was first published on Dec. 9. It was updated on Dec. 14 to delete erroneous reference to vaccine ingredients not being disclosed.
