Michigan has gone over the half-million mark for total confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The state health department reported 4,992 new cases of the virus and 80 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, which includes data from Sunday, as well. That pushes the total number of cases to 502,119, with 12,678 deaths.
Muskegon County's total confirmed case count is now 9,533, with 262 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the state health department.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 43 new cases of the virus and three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. The county's total lab-confirmed case count is now 18,997, with 272 deaths and 15,576 recovered.
The deaths reported in Ottawa County on Monday: two women, 57 and 63, who both died Dec. 30; and a man, 74, who died Saturday. One death reported Sunday was a man, 81, who died Dec. 31.
Ottawa County Probate Court urges public to prepare for vaccination of incapacitated family members
WEST OLIVE — COVID-19 vaccination is well underway in Ottawa County, with many first responders and health care workers already given their first dose. While it is unclear when other risk groups will be offered the vaccine, the Ottawa County Probate Court urges the public with family members in long-term care facilities to be prepared.
Residents should ensure incapacitated relatives in nursing homes have the appropriate legal documentation in place now, in advance of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. For example, if an incapacitated individual does not have a patient advocate or guardian to act on their behalf, a family member may want to petition the court to appoint a temporary guardian.
“While many residents of nursing homes and family members have already taken the necessary legal steps to allow for important medical decisions to be made on their behalf, the court wants to make sure that there are no delays in vaccinating vulnerable populations,” said Chief Probate Judge Mark A. Feyen. “Family members have an obligation to waste no time in making sure that the proper steps have been taken to make sure their incapacitated loved ones can be vaccinated.”
The court also asks local nursing homes to inventory patient records to determine which patients require third-party consent and to make sure the information is up to date. The court plans to make every effort to act on petitions as quickly as possible.
Residents wondering when they or their family members can receive the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up for notifications from the public health department at http://bit.ly/OCcovidVax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.