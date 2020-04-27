Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
The state health department reported 432 new confirmed cases of the virus on Monday. That follows reports of 562 on Saturday and 575 on Sunday.
As of Monday afternoon, Michigan has a total case count of 38,210.
The number of deaths reported statewide Monday was 92, bringing Michigan's cumulative total to 3,407.
There are 191 confirmed cases in Ottawa County as of Monday, which is 10 more than Sunday's reports, with nine deaths. The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Sunday that 36 people have recovered.
The state reported a cumulative total of 234 confirmed cases in Muskegon County as of Monday and 13 total deaths.
Whitmer: Construction will be next sector to restart
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she will allow commercial and residential construction to restart in Michigan within a week or two and is taking a "hard look" at whether to let industrial sectors reopen in the next phase of loosening her stay-at-home restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic governor also said she will ask the Republican-led Legislature to lengthen her emergency declaration by 28 days before it expires late Thursday. A lawmaker-approved extension, she said, would keep in place liability protections for health care workers and first responders amid the outbreak. She noted she generally does not need legislative approval to exercise her emergency powers, however.
"It's better for everyone if we work together to get this right, and that's precisely what I am trying to do," Whitmer said.
Michigan reported 92 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 432 more confirmed cases. Deaths surpassed 3,400; cases topped 38,000.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
"Those of you who have taken this seriously over the past seven weeks, you have saved countless lives," Whitmer said. "In the coming weeks, we will continue re-engaging sectors of our economy and putting more Michiganders back to work."
Operations to be reopened beside construction include "outdoor enterprises." Whitmer did not elaborate.
Michigan had about 180,000 construction workers in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was not immediately clear how many lost work due to the pandemic, though road projects were allowed to continued under Whitmer's stay-home orders.
Jeff Wiggins, director of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, estimated that 70-80 percent of construction work has been halted, delayed or canceled.
Wiggins, who wants Whitmer to let workers return to construction no later than Friday, expressed disappointment that she did not act Monday. He said builders who are exempt from the order have taken safety measures such as social distancing and eliminating the use of tools by multiple workers.
"Gov. Whitmer's delay in allowing our industry's hardworking men and women to return to work continues to devastate Michigan's blue-collar families," Wiggins said.
Whitmer on Friday extended and loosened what she said was among the country's strictest stay-home measures, letting businesses such as lawn-care companies reopen and people with multiple homes again travel between them. The order is in effect through May 15.
Starting Monday, people had to wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores. All businesses and operations with in-person workers were required to give them a non-medical-grade mask.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urged police to be lenient on employers that take "good-faith efforts" to secure masks but have trouble because of limited supplies.
— A 12th inmate has died from COVID-19 complications at a southern Michigan prison where more than 50 percent of inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, the state corrections department said Monday. Lakeland prison in Branch County has a large share of the department's older prisoners and is the first to test everyone. The department said 785 of roughly 1,400 prisoners at Lakeland have tested positive. Only a fraction of all prisoners have been tested statewide, but the infection rate was 56 percent. There have been at least 33 deaths. Among staff, 254 have tested positive and there have been two deaths, the department said.
— Some countries and U.S. states are shifting their focus away from stay-at-home measures and toward fixing ravaged economies. But some worry that prematurely lifting restrictions could spark a resurgence in coronavirus infections. For many, it's the most agonizing of delicate balancing acts imaginable. Perhaps less so in Georgia, where reopening is set to continue apace with restaurants and movie theaters, as more restrictions against the coronavirus are loosened in the big U.S. southern state. An earlier easing saw many establishments gratefully opened their doors after a monthlong closure, but others didn't feel ready yet and remained shuttered.
— The Trump administration is reviewing new federal plans designed to guide restaurants, schools, churches and others as states look to gradually lift their coronavirus restrictions.
— Stocks around the world rose Monday as governments prepare to gradually lift restrictions they imposed on businesses to slow the sweep of the coronavirus pandemic.
— Americans' support for mail-in voting has jumped amid concerns about the safety of polling places during the coronavirus pandemic, but a wide partisan divide suggests President Donald Trump's public campaign against vote by mail may be resonating with his Republican backers.
— Scattered anti-government protests broke out in several parts of Lebanon amid a crash in the local currency and a surge in food prices, leading to road closures that prevented medical teams from setting out from Beirut to conduct coronavirus tests across the country.
— The historic crash in oil prices in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is reverberating across the Middle East as crude-dependent countries scramble to offset losses from a key source of state revenue. The economies of all the Arab Gulf oil exporters are expected to contract this year.
— The spreading specter of the new coronavirus is shaking Latin America's notoriously overcrowded, unruly prisons, threatening to turn them into an inferno.
— The number of hospitalized patients in Wuhan, the city at the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, is now zero after the last 12 were discharged Sunday, according to the Hubei province health commission.
— General Motors in Kokomo, Indiana, is hiring for more than 1,000 full- and part-time workers to help it meet demand for medical ventilators during the coronavirus outbreak. GM has said it wants to produce 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. On March 18, GM began working with Seattle-area ventilator maker Ventec Life Systems to increase the company's production. The starting wage for the temporary positions starts at $16.67 per hour. Holiday pay and health care options are available to employees after 90 days. The work is for a minimum of eight to 10 hours per day. Saturday and Sunday work may be required. Part-time employees will work between 16 and 32 hours per week. A virtual job fair will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 to help applicants learn more about the opportunities. To register, visit https://on.in.gov/vjfr4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.