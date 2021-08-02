The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 65 new cases of the coronavirus and one death related to COVID-19 since its last report on July 29.
That equates to an average of a little more than 16 new cases per day over the four-day period of July 29 to Aug. 2, down slightly from about 18 per day for the period of July 26-28.
As of Monday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 33,250, with 32,541 recovered and 436 deaths.
Ottawa County presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays. The state health department updates now on Tuesdays and Fridays.
On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,250 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19 deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on July 27.
The average daily number of new confirmed cases in Michigan for the three-day period (July 28-30) was 750 per day, up from the previous four-day period of July 24-27 of about 440 per day.
As of July 30, Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is 903,933, with 19,921 deaths related to COVID-19 since March 2020.
The state health department on Friday reported that Muskegon County's pandemic total number of cases is 16,521, with 375 deaths. That was an increase of 65 confirmed cases and two additional deaths since July 27.
