The state reported 997 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 25,635.
There were 115 new deaths related to the virus on Monday. The total deaths in Michigan from the outbreak is now 1,602.
In her address Monday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is "cautiously optimistic" that the virus spread is flattening.
In Ottawa County, the total number of confirmed cases increased from 66 on Sunday to 69 on Monday, with two deaths that were reported last week. The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 68 cases in the county in its Monday report.
In Muskegon County, the total number of confirmed cases rose by nine from Sunday's 59 to 68 on Monday, with four deaths.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
By The Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown millions out of work and devastated economies worldwide, and governments are struggling with the delicate balance between keeping people safe from a highly contagious virus and making sure they can still make a living or even have enough to eat.
The United States' top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the economy in parts of the country could have a "rolling re-entry" as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected.
Fauci also said that earlier mitigation could have saved lives but that knowing when to take such steps is "complicated." Those comments seemed to draw the ire of President Donald Trump.
Trump says he'll decide on easing guidelines, not governors
President Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country, though it is unclear what authority he has to overrule the states.
While Trump, who is anxious to put the crisis behind him, has issued federal social distancing recommendations, it has been governors and local leaders who have instituted mandatory restrictions, including shuttering schools and ordering the closure of nonessential businesses.
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what authority they believe the president might have to overrule local orders. Under the Constitution, public health and safety is primarily the domain of state and local officials. And many of those leaders have expressed concern that Trump's plan to try to return to normal as soon as the end of the month will cost lives and extend the duration of the outbreak.
Though he abandoned his once-held goal of rolling back regulations by Easter Sunday, Trump has been itching to reopen a battered economy that has plummeted as businesses have shuttered, leaving millions of people out of work and struggling to obtain basic commodities.
Flattened curve
Henry Ford Health System, which has hospitals in metro Detroit and elsewhere, reported a five-day period in which admissions were relatively flat despite an uptick Sunday. Chief operating officer Bob Riney cautioned it does not mean “we've hit or started a decline.”
The health care industry fears people will use the data to ease social distancing or to convince themselves "of a different narrative,” he said, particularly as the weather warms.
“There is no evidence to suggest that at this point. ... It's really important that we stay very focused on the power of social distancing so that we can move from a flattening of the curve to an actual decline and coming down the other side," Riney said.
The Republican-led Legislature has criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for extending a stay-home order and adding restrictions.
What's happening today:
— Americans are beginning to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts. The IRS tweeted Saturday that it had begun depositing the funds into taxpayers' bank accounts and would be working to get them out as fast as possible.
— The coronavirus outbreak has fueled attempts to ban abortions in some states, but providers where the procedure remains available report increased demand, often from women distraught over economic stress and health concerns linked to the pandemic.
— The notion of decision fatigue has been around a long time — long before the coronavirus. But with many previous insignificant decisions, the ramifications from mistakes were often low. Now, though, the most fleeting of daily choices — no matter where you are — have taken on the most monumental of potential consequences.
— As countries across Europe have restricted the movement of their citizens, Sweden stands out for what the country's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, calls a "low-scale" approach that is "much more sustainable" over a longer period. The softer approach means that schools for younger children, restaurants and most businesses are still open, creating the impression that Swedes are living their lives as usual.
— A tweet by Japan's prime minister urging citizens to stay home to stop the coronavirus appears to have rubbed many people frustrated by his handling of the crisis the wrong way. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week declared a monthlong state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures, asking people there to stay at home. But the policy is voluntary and doesn't come with compensation for cash-strapped workers. The video shows Abe seated at home, stroking a dog, sipping from a cup and reading a book.
AP fact check:
— Despite what President Donald Trump repeatedly says, voting fraud is rare. Trump claimed in a tweet Saturday that mail-in voting "increases the risk of crime and VOTER FRAUD!" An AP Fact Check finds some election studies have shown a slightly higher incidence of mail-in voting fraud compared with in-person voting but the overall risk is extremely low.
What you need to know:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
One number:
204: There are 204 days until the U.S. presidential election in November, and with so much uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak, politics are a long way from getting back to normal.
Michigan unemployment site, other online services are down
LANSING (AP) — Michigan's unemployment website and other online services were down on Monday, the first day self-employed workers and independent contractors could start filing claims for benefits under a federal aid package enacted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Caleb Buhs, spokesman for the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget, said state networks and applications were experiencing "performance issues" causing some online services to be temporarily unavailable.
"Teams are working diligently to restore service to 100 percent," he said. "There is not currently a timeline for restoration."
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has been deluged by people seeking benefits. More than 800,000 filed initial claims over three weeks, second-most in the U.S.
The unemployment website also crashed for a couple hours nearly two weeks ago. The state again urged workers to file on certain days based on the first letter of their last name and to file in off-peak hours.
