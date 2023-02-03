In Ottawa County’s last community needs assessment, mental health care and access to it were tied atop the most pressing issues. That prompted Mosaic Counseling to take action.
In response, the Grand Haven-based organization will roll out a six-week educational and support webinar series provided by a panel of counselors and therapists, starting Feb. 7. It will be free of charge, further living out the nonprofit counseling service’s motto of “never turning anyone away.”
Each webinar tackles a different mental health topic, and pairs with offerings of educational training and services on nationally recognized issues.
To find more information about Mosaic’s series, and to register for it, visit mosaiccounseling.com/events/.
What prompted the series? A short question that resulted in a long answer, sparking a slew of ideas.
“There’s so much need right now for mental health services, but there’s also so much need for mental health awareness and education,” said Mosaic Counseling’s executive director, Sarah Lewakowski. “Someone had asked me how to talk to someone that might benefit from counseling. I answered that in five sentences, and thought, ‘I could do an hour on this topic.’
“We have all these therapists that we can easily put together a series like this and cover some really hot mental health topics right now,” she added. “For them to be able to access that within their home for free, it’s just a great thing to offer.”
Each webinar is scheduled for Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m., through March 14. The series includes segments on QPR suicide prevention, unmasking grief, navigating mental health resources, understanding addiction, trauma and how it presents, and coping made easier.
Lewakowski said the reactions so far have been overwhelmingly positive, with some webinars already filled. That includes a suicide prevention segment, which will be run by Joy Lyle, a licensed professional counselor in Muskegon. Lewakowski added that they’ll be adding two more sessions to better serve the overall demand.
The nationally recognized suicide prevention training will educate guests on how to identify that someone may be suicidal and provide help in an effective way.
“We could have done any topic, but we wanted to start with this because we’ve been noticing how many people are either suicidal, know someone who is or has lost someone from it, and know there’s a growing need for it,” Lewakowski explained.
Other webinars in the series, such as navigating mental health resources, will be led by Lewakowski. An addiction webinar will be led by Mosaic Counseling’s former director, Dan Qualls.
Everything came together quite quickly. The idea was sprouted in early January and the Mosaic staff came together promptly to roll out the series.
Lewakowski said her hope for viewers of the series is to become a little more knowledgeable about the topics, and to know there’s a place in the community that cares about them.
“This might be all someone needs,” she said. “It can make all the difference for that person, and all the people around them. It all starts with one person. We want to do our part in every way possible to address that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.