GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Operations are “definitely not normal” at Health Pointe these days, according to the medical center’s executive director, Joshua Troast.
The Spring Lake man was working from home Wednesday. It was his turn, as part of the leadership team was split in half and rotating a week at a time between office and home.
“It’s harder than I thought it would be,” he said.
As communities dig deeper into the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Grand Haven Township health care facility jointly operated by Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital continues to evolve its role, which means restricting some services, Troast said.
“We have limited onsite visits to only those that are essential,” he explained. “Urgent care is open, as well as the lab and radiology for essential visits.”
The providers are allowed to determine what they believe is essential. They are doing everything they can to limit the spread of the virus, Troast said.
Building hours have been modified and all people entering the building must first be screened.
Only the patient is allowed to enter the building for a doctor visit, unless that patient has ambulatory needs or is a child. Then, only one parent is allowed to accompany the child.
More information can be found online at health-pointe.org/corona virus/.
Troast said visitors will be issued a mask at screening and escorted directly to their appointments.
“We’re following CDC recommendations and taking a lot of cues from our parent organizations,” he said.
This doesn’t mean people can’t talk to their doctors.
“We have transitioned to a lot of virtual visits,” Troast said. “There’s a lot we can do virtually.”
Troast said their virtual-visit capabilities expand every day as more of the doctors and other providers become oriented to the digital equipment.
Anyone who was scheduled for a physical up through April 13 has already been rescheduled or put on a waiting list, Troast said.
People with urgent care needs shouldn’t stay away. If you aren’t sure about whether to go to urgent care or not, call the facility.
“Our phone staff has been working extra hard” to make sure people are getting their questions answered, Troast said. “We are still there for the community.”
The director said that Health Pointe is not currently set up to test or take in COVID-19 patients. Officials are evaluating whether or not the facility could be used in that capacity.
In the meantime, anyone with symptoms and suspecting they might have the virus can call either the Spectrum Health screening hotline at 855-559-0659 or the Holland Hospital hotline at 616-394-2080. The remote test site for Spectrum Health is in Grand Rapids. The remote test site for Holland is in Holland.
Anyone wishing to be tested in Grand Haven must call the North Ottawa Community Hospital hotline at 616-935-7810.
If a patient comes in for another service, and is exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, that patient will be taken to an isolation room and all staff working with the patient will wear the appropriate personal protection equipment.
Troast said they do have enough equipment because of the reduced number of patients coming in the door.
Anyone with questions on COVID-19 can go to the Health Pointe website at Health-Pointe.org.
“We’ve put a lot of effort into our website with links to the CDC, Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital,” Troast said.
Spectrum Health is also taking supply donations locally at Goodwill of Grand Haven, 1112 Robbins Road, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following items will be accepted at the donation sites: protective gear, N95 mask/surgical masks, isolation masks (adult/child), bouffant caps, isolation gowns, bleach wipes/disinfectant wipes, swabs (flexible mini-tip, unable to accept swabs made with wooden tube or stick), pocket-size sanitizer, and viral transport media.
At this time, Spectrum Health is unable to accept: painter’s masks, 3-D printed items including ventilator parts, expired surgical kits, perishable food, blankets, medical equipment, medication or other supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.