The rift between Trinity Health and employees represented by the SEIU Healthcare Michigan union continues to grow.
On Thursday, Kevin Lingell, communications coordinator with SEIU Healthcare Michigan, reported that Trinity Health had walked away from a bargaining session scheduled for Thursday. That negotiation session had been scheduled by a federal moderator, a day before nearly 200 workers at Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital (formerly North Ottawa Community Hospital) are set to walk off the job for a 24-hour strike.
Lingell said workers plan to walk off their shifts at 6 a.m. Friday and will host a press conference at 8 a.m. to “voice their concerns around bad faith bargaining, low wages.”
“It’s clear that Trinity Health is more focused on violating workers’ rights rather than solving problems and coming to an agreement on a fair contract,” said Erin Dexter, an ultrasound tech at Trinity Health Grand Haven. “We cannot recruit and retain staff at our hospital until Trinity raises wages that are competitive with what other West Michigan hospital workers make. We are ready to strike on Friday and demand that our rights are respected.”
Trinity Health Michigan representatives said they paused negotiations after learning that many workers at the Grand Haven hospital are considering ending their relationship with the union.
“During negotiations on Monday, July 31, we were informed that at least 30 percent of Trinity Health Grand Haven colleagues who are represented by the SEIU have filed a petition with the (National Labor Relations Board) to end their relationship with this union and have called for a vote among those colleagues,” Trinity Health Michigan said in a statement. “We have advised the mediator that we must pause on further negotiations pending the results of this decertification vote and have provided the mediator with future date(s) to restart negotiations if the decertification does not take place.
“We remain committed to providing a safe working environment and a competitive and equitable wage program to all of our colleagues,” the Livonia-based health care system’s statement continued. “We are pleased members are wanting to have a direct partnership with Trinity Health Grand Haven and will honor the outcome of the petition.”
At the same time, the health care system expressed disappointment at the threat of a strike during what could be one of the busiest days of the year in the Tri-Cities.
“Trinity Health Grand Haven is disappointed in the SEIU’s decision to place undue strain on health care services during the busiest event of the year in Grand Haven by calling a one-day strike,” Trinity Health Michigan wrote. “We are coordinating with area hospitals and health care providers, as well as local police and fire departments, to ensure the continued availability of emergency and health care services at Trinity Health Grand Haven.”
