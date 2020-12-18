A COVID-19 testing site using a new technology will open in Grand Haven next week.
The drive-through test site will be located behind St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave. It utilizes a new testing procedure called Saliva Direct, which was developed by Yale University.
“The test site uses saliva, which is much less invasive than the nasopharyngeal swabs that most test sites are using,” said Dr. Lisa Hoekstra of Grand Haven. “The new Saliva Direct technology allows for a quicker turnaround time. The saliva testing is approximately 95-98 percent sensitive compared to nasopharyngeal testing.”
The test site is being run by Core-Logix Diagnostics. Testing will be conducted between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Dec. 21.
Core-Logix owner Justin Bring says preregistration is critical to avoid delays at the testing site. You can preregister at cov19.health/#/
Test results are typically available within 24-72 hours.
There is a $39 collection and administration fee due at the time of testing.
