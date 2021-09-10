The news out of North Ottawa Community Hospital this week is both good and bad.
On the plus side, the local hospital is not seeing many patients coming through its doors with complications from COVID-19.
“Right now, we’re not seeing that high of volume of COVID itself,” said Dr. Haney Assaad, NOCH’s chief medical and operations officer. “A couple weeks ago, that would have been a different story. We had quite a few patients in-house. Our testing is still a high positive, but our admissions is down to zero.”
The bad news is that the Grand Haven hospital is starting to become overwhelmed with other issues from people who had put off medical care over the past 18 months due to the pandemic.
“We’re hearing of so many people who have delayed care,” Assaad said. “Obviously, we knew that was true. We knew our volume in other things during COVID was low. Now, people are coming in with chronic conditions, and they’re starting to pile up. We have a lot of surgical issues. Routine screening has fallen by the wayside.
“We’re seeing a lot more people with congestive heart failure who haven’t done follow-ups, joint replacements, anemias, cancers that are newly being diagnosed because people haven’t been going in for their problems,” he added. “Usually, we hear, ‘Oh, I’ve had this for 4-5 days.’ Now, we’re hearing they’ve had this going on for months.”
Assaad said NOCH isn’t the only hospital seeing this trend.
“The whole region is like that,” he said. “Many hospitals in the area are full. Mercy and Spectrum are full. We’ve had cases where we’ve tried to transfer, and there’s no place to send them, and they are trying to send their patients to North Ottawa.”
Assaad said he’s seeing many more patients from surrounding areas – Ravenna and Muskegon – coming to NOCH because other hospitals are so busy. This creates a dangerous situation as the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant still looms.
“To get a surge in COVID patients would be catastrophic at this point,” said Jen VanSkiver, chief communications officer for the North Ottawa Community Health System. “We’re stretched to the limit right now. Thank goodness people are finally getting the care they need, but if a COVID surge happens, if people do not take seriously the data and receive the vaccine, and those people start showing up in the hospital, we don’t have the beds for that.”
Assaad said that “all but one patient out of a dozen” who is admitted due to COVID-19 has not been vaccinated.
“It’s hard to argue – 99 percent of people hospitalized are unvaccinated,” he said. “And that’s not just us. That’s every paper you read, in every journal, in every community. The areas most poorly vaccinated – the Southeast – those are the ones with the highest COVID numbers.
“I have admitted several patients who weren’t vaccinated, and they were sheepish about it. They didn’t think they needed it,” he added. “These are healthy 50-year-olds in the hospital on oxygen for a week.”
Assaad said it’s true people who are vaccinated can still get COVID-19, but those people are not showing up at the hospital with severe symptoms.
“That’s part of the discussion for the vaccine – it isn’t just trying to avoid people getting sick,” the doctor said. “We need to keep people out of the hospital and at home.”
Assaad said NOCH will offer its first COVID-19 booster clinic today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those who are immune-compromised. If you think you might qualify, you should speak to your doctor.
“Our plan is to provide weekly access to that, but it all depends on labor,” VanSkiver said. “We don’t have extra staff to do that, so we’re pulling people away from other areas to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.