The North Ottawa Community Health System expects nearly 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Those 975 doses will be administered, on a staggered basis, to employees who do direct patient care, according to NOCHS spokesperson Jennifer Vanskiver.
“This includes staff in our emergency department, inpatient unit, ICU, laboratory, medical imaging, EMT/paramedics, Urgent Care, Hospice, North Ottawa Care Center (including the residents) and volunteers,” Vanskiver said.
The staggered process will start with inpatient, emergency, EMS and critical care workers. The next group will be other workers who have COVID-19 patient contact and the vulnerable residents at the North Ottawa Care Center, Vanskiver said. That will be followed by NOCHS workers who perform high-risk procedures such as endoscopists, then the urgent care and outpatient staff, and finally operations staff.
Vanskiver said staggering the vaccinations among staff is important in case anyone experiences adverse effects.
“That would mean they would have to be out for a few days,” she explained. “So, it’s best to stagger things so we don’t have too many staff members off at the same time.”
This week’s shipment will be the first half of the two-step process. The second dose, or booster, will be shipped later so that there are 21 days between doses.
NOCHS is not requiring all of its staff to be vaccinated, but is strongly encouraging it “for their safety and the safety of patients, residents and visitors,” Vanskiver said.
If a staff member does not want to be vaccinated, he or she will be asked to sign a declination form.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, side effects from the vaccine may include injection site pain, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, injection site swelling/redness, nausea or swollen lymph nodes.
“As with any vaccine, if a person has a severe allergic reaction including difficulty breathing, swelling of face/throat, fast heartbeat, rash, dizziness/weakness, they should call 911 or go to the nearest hospital,” Vanskiver said.
There is no cost to the individual or NOCHS for the vaccine, VanSkiver said, and the hospital is already equipped with a refrigeration system to properly store the vaccine.
As of Monday afternoon, North Ottawa Community Hospital had five patients with COVID-19, with two of those in intensive care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.