As a safety precaution, the North Ottawa Community Health System has implemented visitor restrictions at its facilities in response to the coronavirus situation.
The Michigan Hospital Association issued new guidelines this week based on the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Center for Medicaid and Medicare, NOCHS spokesperson Jen VanSkiver said Thursday.
Effective immediately, the following restrictions are in place at all NOCHS facilities, including the North Ottawa Community Hospital, and they will last until further notice:
Intensive care unit patients in the critical care unit can have one visitor, but they must remain in the room for their entire visit.
Obstetric patients are limited to one partner and one birth support person.
Patients requiring a home caregiver to be trained must stay in the room for their entire visit.
Patients nearing the end of life can have a limited number of visitors who must remain in the room for the entire visit.
Patients undergoing procedures or surgeries can have one visitor who must leave the medical center as soon as possible following the surgery/procedure.
Patients who have an altered mental status/developmental disability or disruptive behavior, whose family member is key for their care, can have one visitor who must stay in the room for the entire visit.
Patients with appointments at a hospital-based clinic, radiology, laboratory, or are visiting the emergency department can have one person with them.
Per MHA guidelines, it’s recommended that no one age 16 and younger visit the hospital.
North Ottawa Care Center at Heartwood Lodge hours are limited and subject to change. Visitors can call 616-842-0770.
Hospice Residence at Heartwood Lodge visitors must sign in and wear the personal protective equipment that will be provided.
NOCHS officials plan to continue updating restrictions online at nochgetbetter.com/news/covid-19.
Additionally, people who aren’t feeling well, have traveled to areas with active respiratory illnesses or have been exposed to an illness are asked to not visit.
“This is an important measure for the safety of our patients, staff and community at large,” VanSkiver said.
NOCHS has also suspended the junior volunteer program given the restriction of not having anyone younger than 16 in the building. Volunteer activity has also been suspended at Heartwood Lodge.
Volunteers at the hospital have been trained about the situation. VanSkiver said they’ve asked individuals who have traveled, are ill or have underlying medical conditions to suspend their activity. Anyone who is otherwise healthy and hasn’t traveled and has an interest in reporting can be looked at on an individual basis.
NOCHS has also opened an incident command, meaning key personnel within the health system will have a prioritized role in monitoring the situation. They participate in daily conferences to monitor local, state and national issues, as well as ongoing procedures in the health system.
While the health system is active in monitoring and being prepared, VanSkiver noted that the community currently has a low risk as there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Ottawa County, as of late Thursday.
“We’re ready. We are staffed. We have supplies. We are plugged into county, state and federal channels of information,” VanSkiver said. “Our facility has state-of-the-art isolation and decontamination capability in multiple locations of the hospital. We will continue to monitor as things change. We want to be a leader of information for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.