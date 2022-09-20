Leaders from the North Ottawa Community Health System (NOCHS) and Trinity Health Michigan have signed an agreement for NOCHS to become a full member of Trinity Health Michigan, starting Oct. 1.
NOCHS becomes the ninth hospital system of Trinity Health Michigan and will be known as Trinity Health Grand Haven.
Current NOCHS President Shelleye Yaklin will continue as president of Trinity Health Grand Haven, and the health system will maintain a local governing board and local leadership.
“This is an exciting day for Grand Haven and the Lakeshore because it signifies the start of a new era of access to great local care well into the future," said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan, which is based in the Detroit suburb of Livonia. “Health care is always about meeting patients where they are. We are confident that with our history of serving together, we can continue to advance the choices available for high-quality specialty and primary care. We are looking forward to preserving a strong local health care presence as an integrated health system.”
The agreement brings all of NOCHS' services into Trinity Health Michigan, including the 81-bed North Ottawa Community Hospital in Grand Haven, North Ottawa Care Center at Heartwood Lodge in Spring Lake Township, and outpatient care and urgent care facilities.
They join a West Michigan network that includes Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Shelby, Trinity Health St. Mary's in Grand Rapids, four senior living communities, and 2,600 primary care and multi-specialty providers of the Trinity Health Medical Group.
After serving the Lakeshore together in a strategic alliance since 2016, the organizations announced their intentions to merge in March. The proposal was approved by a unanimous vote of the North Ottawa Community Hospital Authority in July.
In 2018, the North Ottawa Physician Group joined Trinity Health Medical Group.
“As a member of Trinity Health Michigan, NOCHS can continue adapting to a changing health care environment, providing needed care and services, as we have since our founding in 1919,” Yaklin said. “We have seen Trinity Health make inroads as a true partner in keeping care in the community, adding services from Mill Point, Trinity Health Medical Group primary care and specialties like cardiology for our community.
"With this agreement, there is more opportunity for continued growth and success as part of a larger system," she added.
All of NOCHS' current services will proceed without interruption, health system officials say. Patients will continue to see their same physicians and providers at their current locations. NOCHS' 650 employees and providers will continue to serve patients, and all operations and appointments for inpatient and outpatient services will proceed as scheduled. All current insurance plans will continue to be accepted.
New Trinity Health signage is expected to be installed over the next several months. During the transition, patients and community members may see either the NOCHS logo or Trinity Health logo on billing statements, signs and patient materials.
