The number of deaths by suicide in Ottawa County have remained consistent for nearly a decade, with the number in 2021 exactly the same as the previous year.
“In the last eight years we’ve had no big upward or downward trend,” said Amy Sheele, health educator for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
The county’s suicide rates are less than those of the state of Michigan and the United States.
In 2021, there were a total of 33 deaths by suicide in Ottawa County, including one teenager and eight veterans.
Sheele noted that 91 percent of the deaths were male. In response, the health department’s Suicide Prevention Coalition is promoting the website mantherapy.org, which takes a “lighthearted approach to a really serious topic,” Sheele said.
“(The content) pokes fun and makes it so that it’s a topic that men can comfortably approach but has some really good resources and tips,” she added.
2021 was also the first year that there was not a teen younger than 16 that died by suicide in Ottawa County. The health department already has a strong partnership with the county’s schools, Sheele said, with multiple programs implemented – including the “Be Nice” campaign, Question Persuade Refer (QPR) training and a staff protocol modeled after Spectrum Health.
“As a community and country, we’re talking about mental health more than we have in the past,” Sheele said. “COVID really brought that to the forefront around all the anxiety and stress.”
Sheele recommends all people educate themselves on suicide prevention and bring the information and programming back to their workplaces, church groups and neighborhoods.
“Suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility,” she said.
In 2020, 1,389 people died by suicide in Michigan, according to the state health department. More than 45,900 people died by suicide overall in 2020 in the U.S., according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
More resources are available at miottawa.org/Health/OCHD/suicide_prevention.htm. Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts is urged to call or text the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988, or visit 988lifeline.org/chat.
A free QPR Suicide Prevention training will be offered at noon Friday, Sept. 9, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. The training lasts one hour and lunch will be provided. Call Mosaic Counseling at 616-842-9160 to sign up, as space is limited.
