The first confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant called omicron (B.1.1.529) have been detected in Ottawa County, the county health department announced Tuesday.
The six cases were confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday and based on tests collected between Dec. 17 and 21.
Three of the six Ottawa County residents with the omicron variant had completed their primary vaccination series. Three were unvaccinated. None of the individuals had received a COVID-19 booster. The Ottawa County Department of Public Health says it has no confirmation of hospitalization for any of the individuals.
Omicron is spreading in the Ottawa County community and the health department expects it to become the emerging, and potentially dominant, variant in the county in the weeks ahead.
“We expected to detect the omicron variant here in Ottawa County after it was discovered in the United States in early December,” said Lisa Stefanovsky, the county’s administrative health officer. “The presence of the highly contagious variant once again highlights the need for everyone to take the opportunity to be vaccinated or boosted, access testing, and wear a mask whenever you are indoors in public.”
The omicron variant appears to be spreading much faster than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the prior variants that led to surges in the spring and fall of 2021. More data are needed to determine whether omicron causes more severe illness than other variants, but there is early evidence that it evades immunity from prior infection and vaccination.
The Ottawa County health department says it will offer vaccinations and boosters at its clinic on James Street in Holland Township every Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but walk-in appointments are available as well. In addition, vaccines and boosters are widely available at local pharmacies and health care providers.
Parents should also strongly consider vaccinating their children. The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in children ages 5 and older, and boosters are available for children ages 16 and up. Clinics for children ages 5-11 are available in January as well.
Vaccine clinic availability and scheduling, as well as testing information, can be found by visiting miottawa.org/COVID19 or vaccinatewestmi.com/clinics.
