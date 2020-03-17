HOLLAND — The first novel coronavirus patient reported in Ottawa County was discharged from the hospital Monday.
According to a press release from Holland Hospital, the patient will now be followed by the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
Ottawa County was first notified of its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the confirmation of a dozen new cases of coronavirus in state. None were West Michigan residents.
Holland Hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Schmitt said the hospital was prepared for the positive-testing patient, a woman with no known travel history, and had the appropriate protocols set up for the staff to care for her and minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Schmitt said the hospital will continue to work closely with the county, state and CDC to follow all protocols to mitigate the spread and protect the health of the community and hospital staff.
Holland Hospital has implemented strict visitor restrictions and screenings at all hospital entrances. Any individuals, including employees, who come to the hospital or any offsite location will be screened for respiratory illness before entering the facility, according to Schmitt.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says patients with a confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The first two cases of the coronavirus in Michigan tested positive on March 10. That number has jumped in one week's time to 65.
The 12 new cases confirmed by state officials on Tuesday were: a man in Ingham County, a woman in Jackson County, a man in Leelanau County, two men and one woman in Macomb County, two men in Oakland County, one man in Otsego County, and three men in Wayne County.
The state is only providing the gender and location of people with COVID-19. However, there is now a cumulative breakdown of the cases thus far. According to the state, 32 of the 65 COVID-19 patients are not hospitalized and 58 percent of patients are men. The age group with the highest percentage of cases are those 60-69.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will no longer report the number of persons under investigation, tests pending, referred for assessment and/or monitoring to date and total assessment and/or monitoring referrals under active monitoring.
