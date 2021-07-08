The Ottawa County Department of Public Health now only updates the county's COVID-19 case count and death toll twice each week: on Mondays and Thursdays.
Since its last report on Tuesday (a day later because of the July 4-5 holiday), the county has had 11 additional cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19.
The county's pandemic total number of cases (as of Thursday) is now 32,990, with 32,404 recovered and 432 deaths.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has also begun to only update its COVID-19 case count twice each week: on Tuesdays and Fridays. At the last report on Tuesday, the state health department reported 895,395 confirmed cases of the virus and 19,775 deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan since March 2020.
