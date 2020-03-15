Ottawa County has its first positive COVID-19 case.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health was notified Sunday of a resident who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019.
A specimen will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
Holland Hospital’s public relations coordinator Jennifer Schmitt confirmed with The Holland Sentinel that a patient at Holland Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.
Schmitt said the relevant patients and physicians have been notified of the positive test result.
“We were prepared, we knew what to do,” Schmitt said. “We’ve been restricting visitors since yesterday, per Gov. Whitmer’s more in-depth restrictions. Beginning tomorrow, we’ll begin screening anyone coming in for symptoms.”
Officials said that the infected person is an adult female who has not been traveling.
The health department is working to identify contacts and determine their level of risk.
"We are working to identify individuals who may have come into close contact with the patient so we can take appropriate steps and monitor them closely,” said Dr. Paul Heidel, OCDPH medical director. “We are continuing to collaborate with the state health department and recommend residents continue to practice prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Officials announced previously that 20 tests had been submitted for Ottawa County and nine of those came back negative. The last update on that was on Friday. Officials said the website would be updated again on Monday.
They urge residents to continue basic personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
A website, www.CareOttawaCounty.com, is available for anyone needing any kind of assistance during the upcoming days of restrictions.
More information on the health department’s response to the virus, and information on the virus is available at www.miOttawa.org/miHealth.
District Court restrictions
Ottawa County’s 58th District Court locations in Grand Haven, Holland and Hudsonville will be operating under limited services.
There will be no in-person services available at the front windows of those courts until Monday, April 27. Many front window services can be found online at miOttawa.org/servicecenter.
All civil proceedings scheduled between March 16-April 27 will be rescheduled.
All criminal trials, preliminary examinations and arraignments for persons not lodged at the county jail will be postponed until after April 27.
The probation office will also be limiting services. Persons affected will be notified.
Anyone with scheduled weddings may reschedule. If you chose to continue with the scheduled time, only two witnesses will be allowed at any ceremonies prior to April 27.
