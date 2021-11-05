The Ottawa County Department of Public Health will begin distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children on Saturday.
A vaccine clinic will be held at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St. in Grand Haven, for kids ages 5-11 from 9 a.m. to noon. You must schedule an appointment online by visiting vaccinatewestmi.com.
The vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA on Oct. 29. On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its recommendation to make the vaccine available for use in children ages 5-11.
Parents can obtain a vaccine for their children, free of charge, at clinics throughout the county. OCDPH staff trained in providing vaccines to children will be on hand to administer the two-dose vaccine series. Appointments are required and children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“As with other routine vaccinations for children, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has undergone a thorough testing and review process to ensure it is safe and effective for children," said Lisa Stefanovsky, the county's health officer. "We understand that parents still may have questions, and we respect the rights of parents to choose what medical measures are right for their child. We encourage parents talking to their health care provider with specific questions.
"OCDPH believes being vaccinated, in addition to the other layers of protection, is the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection, severe illness and hospitalization for children and our community," she added. "The vaccine will help keep children safely in school and extracurricular activities, and is a big step toward a more normal school year.”
Ottawa County’s Aug. 20 order requiring the wearing of face masks in educational settings for pre-K through sixth grade will be rescinded at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 — 60 days after the vaccine is available to children.
OCDPH, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC continue to recommend universal indoor masking in K-12 schools, along with other layered disease prevention strategies, such as physical distancing, frequent hand washing, staying home when sick, COVID-19 testing, and isolation and quarantine, when necessary. The lifting of the public health order does not limit individual Ottawa County school districts from maintaining or instituting their own mask requirements.
As of Nov. 2, more than 5.5 million COVID-19 cases in children have been reported in the United States. Although children are at lower risk of severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, they are still at risk of contracting and spreading the virus. In Ottawa County, more than 6,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020, and nationally, 793 children have died because of the virus.
At this time, Ottawa County cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks continue to increase among school-age children. During clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was shown to be 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease from COVID-19.
“As a family doctor, I would eagerly recommend this vaccine for my patients, as well as for the children in my own family,” said Dr. Gwen Unzicker, the OCDPH medical director. “Nothing is without risks, but based on the information we have, the risks of COVID-19 infection in this age group are far greater than the potential risks of side effects from the vaccine, and the vaccine’s role in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and is something that will benefit children, their families and our whole community.”
Where to go
Nov. 6
Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St. Grand Haven — A kids-only Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 5-11, 9 a.m. to noon.
Nov. 8
Ottawa County Department of Public Health, 12251 James St., Suite 400 — A vaccine clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and older, and the Moderna and J&J vaccines for ages 18 and over.
Nov. 11
Holmes Elementary School, 426 River St., Spring Lake — A kids-only clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine to ages 5-11.
Nov. 12
West Elementary School, 500 W. 24th St. Holland — A kids-only clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine to ages 5-11.
Clinic availability and scheduling can be found by visiting miottawa.org or vaccinatewestmi.com.
