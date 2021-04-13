The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is pausing all use of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended this pause, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed it, in response to six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.
The Ottawa County health department said Tuesday that is stopping all use of the J&J vaccine until more is known. Individuals with appointments for the J&J vaccine are being contacted.
There is no impact on the use of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
"We have canceled all Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics until the FDA and CDC can ensure us of vaccine safety,” said Ottawa County Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky. “We have notified our vaccination partners and health care providers to increase situational awareness. Ottawa County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing, so we encourage everyone to continue to pursue COVID-19 vaccination opportunities of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine that are still available.”
From the CDC and FDA:
• As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
• The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.
• All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.
• Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered.
• The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.
• People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
Ottawa County J&J vaccine information
How many J&J doses does OCDPH have on hand?
As of Tuesday, 1,925 doses.
How many appointments/doses were supposed to be used that had to be canceled?
A 1,700-dose student clinic for Grand Valley State University was planned. The county health department had finalized plans for the remaining 225 doses for two strike teams to vaccinate a small number of people with barriers to vaccine access on Friday and next Monday, but those plans are now on hold.
Will that clinic shift to another vaccine?
Not likely, since most college students leave campus before the health department can get a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna to them.
Is OCDPH able to replace these doses with Pfizer or Moderna to reschedule the J&J clinic appointments?
Not for GVSU, but the department says it is evaluating populations with access barriers. The need for two doses is also a challenge for these groups.
When will those doses expire?
June 21-23, 2021.
Will it be possible to store and save them until the vaccine is deemed safe by the FDA?
Yes.
Are there any local clinics that will be impacted by the pause?
We are not aware of any clinics, other than GVSU, that were scheduled with J&J vaccine.
Michigan heeds call to suspend use of J&J vaccine amid surge
(AP) — Health officials on Tuesday suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan pending the outcome of a federal investigation into six cases in which women who received the drug developed blood clots.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced the temporary suspension of the single-dose vaccine after the CDC and FDA recommended it throughout the country.
“The safety and health of Michiganders will always come first,” said Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy. “We will follow the FDA’s guidance to temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution, and adapt our vaccine strategy going forward until a further review of the data can be conducted.”
Michigan is in the grips of another surge in COVID-19 cases and has the country’s highest infection rate over the past 14 days, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
It was not immediately clear how the suspension of the J&J vaccine would affect vaccinations statewide, but Detroit's top health official, Denise Fair, said in a news release that Michigan's largest city had enough of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be able to immunize anyone who was scheduled to get the J&J shot this week at the Northwest Activity Center or neighborhood clinics. People should stick to those appointment times and will be scheduled for second-dose follow-up appointments in three or four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.