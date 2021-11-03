The Ottawa County health department announced Wednesday that distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for children will begin this weekend in the county, and also said the face mask mandate in educational settings will be rescinded following the Christmas/New Year's school break.
The order on Aug. 20 that requires the wearing of face masks in educational settings for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will be rescinded at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. That is 60 days after the vaccine is available to children, health officials noted.
"Children will have the highest level of protection against the virus before the mask mandate is rescinded if they receive their first dose of the vaccine before Nov. 29," the Ottawa County Department of Public Health said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. "Doing so will allow children to receive their second dose three weeks later, with enough time to be considered fully vaccinated when the order expires and children return to school."
The county health department, along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), continue to recommend universal indoor masking in K-12 schools, along with other layered disease prevention strategies, such as physical distancing, frequent hand washing, staying home when sick, COVID-19 testing, and isolation and quarantine when necessary.
The lifting of the public health order does not limit individual Ottawa County school districts from maintaining or instituting their own mask requirements, the health department said.
The first distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 in Ottawa County can take place Saturday, Nov. 6. The vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA on Oct. 29. On Tuesday, the CDC issued its recommendation to make the vaccine available for use in children ages 5-11.
Parents can obtain a vaccine for their children, free of charge, at clinics throughout the county. OCDPH staff trained in providing vaccines to children will be on hand to administer the two-dose vaccine series. Appointments are required and children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Clinic availability and scheduling can be found by visiting miottawa.org or vaccinatewestmi.com.
“As with other routine vaccinations for children, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has undergone a thorough testing and review process to ensure it is safe and effective for children," County Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky said. "We understand that parents still may have questions, and we respect the rights of parents to choose what medical measures are right for their child. We encourage parents talking to their health care provider with specific questions.
"OCDPH believes being vaccinated, in addition to the other layers of protection, is the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection, severe illness and hospitalization for children and our community," she added. "The vaccine will help keep children safely in school and extracurricular activities, and is a big step toward a more normal school year.”
As of Tuesday, more than 5.5 million COVID-19 cases in children have been reported in the United States. Although children are at lower risk of severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, they are still at risk of contracting and spreading the virus. In Ottawa County, more than 6,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020, and nationally, 793 children have died because of the virus — 172 of these among ages 5-11. At this time, Ottawa County cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks continue to increase among school-age children.
During clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was shown to be 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease from COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.