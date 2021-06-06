Have you noticed that you put things off more during the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, you are not alone.
When COVID-19 emerged, people did not have time to adjust to the new lifestyle and process it. As a result of abrupt changes regarding how people live their lives gave rise, COVID-19 paved the way for mental health crisis – increased stress, anxiety and depressed mood – which over time may increase the risk of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity. To compound matters, when people are fearful, stressed or depressed, they are more likely to procrastinate, and delay or postpone tasks and assignments.
But what exactly happens when you procrastinate?
Procrastination and the brain
Several parts of your brain are involved in procrastination. The limbic system is a set of brain structures involved in behavioral and emotional responses. Essentially, it adds an emotional lens to your daily life experiences. So yes, you can blame your limbic system for all of our intense emotional experiences in life. The limbic system is also involved in instant gratification, pleasure seeking and survival responses.
The prefrontal cortex is involved in navigating more complex behaviors, such as planning and decision-making. So if you have to choose between watching Netflix and calling your health care provider to schedule an appointment for your physical exam, your limbic system may win over scheduling because watching Netflix perhaps is more fun and less distressing.
Your limbic system may propel you to delay scheduling your appointment in favor of engaging in something that is easier and rewarding. This is what can make a phone call scheduling appointment feel so complex in your mind, resulting in you deciding to delay it for later. If you are anxious about leaving your house safely due to COVID-19 – and are stressed about putting your mask on and sanitizing your hands – you may find yourself delaying your health care provider appointments day after day.
Change in behaviors
Before the pandemic, daily schedules and planning helped you stay on track, ensuring you achieved specific goals and completed tasks. But the pandemic changed daily schedules, activities and how to plan the day. Some people who found themselves working remotely from home for the first time in their life noticed how difficult it is to separate workspace from home and relax. They were not used to staying in their home all day now that it also is their office.
The brain tends to associate things together, and that is how habits may form. If you associate your bedroom with sleep, then you fall asleep easier when you go to bed. If you associate eating chips with watching a basketball game, you’ll tend to look for things to eat next time you plan to watch a game. Similarly, if you have a stressful job and work from home, you may have noticed that you have associated stress with home or the room you work from remotely.
Such lifestyle change can trigger you to procrastinate and think, “Let me drink a cup of coffee, and then I will finish my project.” This could be in the form of “productive procrastination,” which is when you avoid one task to complete another often unrelated task. “Let me clean my room first, and then I will take care of my work project.”
What can you do to overcome procrastination?
To overcome procrastination, ask yourself these questions:
What tasks do you need to complete, and what are the deadlines? Create a list.
Which tasks are priority? Rate order tasks from 1 to 10, with 1 being a priority task and 10 being a nonpriority task that we can attend to later.
How much time will each task require?
When can you complete these tasks so that you can add them to your calendar?
