The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) said that two probable cases of monkeypox have been identified in Ottawa County.
The probable cases are pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but are believed to be positive for monkeypox.
Both patients have been instructed to isolate. The OCDPH is identifying and monitoring any close contacts for symptoms and no additional cases have been identified at this time. To protect patient privacy, no further case details will be provided, the health department said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services MPV page provides up-to-date information on MPV cases in Ottawa County, Michigan and the United States.
Monkeypox (MPV) is a rare but serious disease. After the MPV virus enters a person’s body, it can take as few as three days to as long as 20 days for symptoms to appear. For most people, symptoms begin to appear approximately seven days after exposure.
Infection can be spread through direct contact with the infectious rash or scabs; bodily fluids during intimate physical contact; respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact or touching items that have previously been touched by the infectious rash. Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms (sore throat, nasal congestion or cough) and a rash that can appear on the face, body, inside the mouth, genitals or other parts of the body.
Individuals experiencing MPV symptoms or who have had contact with a person who has MPV should contact their health care provider right away.
At-risk individuals can take the following precautions to prevent infection with MPV:
• Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPV.
• Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPV.
• Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPV.
• Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPV.
• Do not touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with MPV.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
