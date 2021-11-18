A regional health care group is imploring more people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in hopes of easing the strain on the region’s medical community.
Dr. Jerry Evans, the chief of staff at Mercy Health Muskegon and medical director of the Region 6 Healthcare Coalition, wrote a letter to the community on behalf of the region’s health care systems Wednesday to alert the public that they are at a “tipping point.”
The coalition’s Region 6 represents 13 counties, including Ottawa, Muskegon, Kent, Newaygo and Oceana.
“Our individual and collective resources are being overwhelmed, and we need our communities’ help to get back on track,” Evans said. “The hospitals and EMS systems in our region are operating at an extremely high capacity, and have been for weeks. While other areas of the country have seen the number of patients with COVID-19 decline, our numbers are on the rise. We are seeing more patients with other serious health issues that cannot be further delayed or ignored.”
Because of the number of patients filling local hospitals, wait times for emergency, urgent and primary care are much longer than usual, Evans said. Ambulance transfers are being delayed, surgeries and procedures are being deferred, and visitor restrictions remain in effect.
Evans echoed other local health care professionals in pleading for more people to be vaccinated.
“It is important to note that the strain on our system is due to the COVID-19 response, plus the many other demands our teams are facing to care for seriously ill patients,” he said. “If more people were vaccinated, that would help reduce the number of COVID-19 patients, as most of the COVID-19 patients in the ER and admitted remain unvaccinated.
“This is impacting our ability to care for those who are seriously injured in a car accident, suffer a heart attack, stroke, or experience another medical emergency or issue,” Evans added. “We are concerned there will be a surge of influenza along with the current COVID-19 surge, adding to the capacity issues. We strongly urge people to get the influenza vaccine as well.”
Holland Hospital also sent out a letter to the community Wednesday.
“The pandemic has absorbed much of our energy, time and resources over the past 19 months,” the hospital’s Board of Directors wrote. “People ask us, ‘How are things going at Holland Hospital?’ The answer is that we are feeling the strain now more than ever.”
The letter notes that the number of people coming to the hospital due to COVID-19 and other serious conditions is climbing, leading to longer emergency room wait times.
Dealing with staffing issues only makes the problems worse.
“Like hospitals nationwide, Holland Hospital is struggling to hire staff in all departments at a time when demand for services is at an all-time high,” the board wrote. “More than ever, our staff are being exposed to incivility and violence from some of the same patients and visitors we work hard to serve. Mental health and people’s ability to cope are being stretched to the limit.”
Michigan currently leads the nation in the spread of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan is currently reporting around 500 new cases per 100,000 people, well above the national average of 176. In addition, Michigan’s seven-day positivity rate is between 10 and 15 percent, compared to a 7 percent average nationally.
