The state health department on Saturday added 20 confirmed deaths to Michigan's toll from COVID-19.
That brings the state's death toll to 6,087, with 5,843 confirmed and 244 listed as probable.
There were 255 new cases of the virus reported in the state on Saturday. That brings Michigan's cumulative total confirmed cases to 61,084, with another 6,461 listed as probable cases.
Ottawa County has had 966 cases, with 749 now recovered, and 51 deaths, according to the county health department's Saturday report. That is no additional cases or deaths since Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.