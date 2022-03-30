LANSING — Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that all Michiganders ages 50 and older, as well as moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals over age 12, may choose to receive a second COVID-19 booster vaccine.
Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for those younger than 18. Booster doses may be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the flu vaccine.
Four months after receipt of a first booster dose, the following are now authorized, and you may choose to receive: a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to those age 50 and older; a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals age 12 and older; a second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals age 18 and older.
"Vaccines remain our best strategy to minimize the risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the state health department. "Those age 50 and older, or those who are immunocompromised and 12 years and older, may now receive an additional booster four months after their first booster.
"It is important that all Michiganders ages 5 and up get vaccinated if they aren’t already," she added, "and we urge Michiganders over the age of 12 to stay up-to-date on vaccines.”
When getting a booster dose, you’re encouraged to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record to show the vaccine provider. Downloadable immunization records are accessible for adults 18 and older free of charge at the Michigan Immunization Portal. Visit Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license, state ID or passport. If you do not have records in the portal or are seeking records for a child under 18, contact a health care provider or local health department.
To schedule a primary or booster dose of the COVID vaccine, visit vaccines.gov. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.
