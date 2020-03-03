WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to launch a centralized federal website, coronavirus.gov, to provide trusted information about the coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter addressed to Vice President Mike Pence, who has been appointed to lead the U.S. response to the epidemic, the Democrat from Michigan argued that challenges finding clear, reliable information about the virus could contribute to its continued spread and undermine public health.
