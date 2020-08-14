While I was on the “inside” recently during my mom’s nine-day intensive care unit stay at North Ottawa Community Hospital, I took the opportunity to speak with and photograph some of those who have devoted their lives to keeping our community members healthy.
Kathi Skorupski, who normally works as a unit clerk in endoscopy, also spends time screening patients and visitors as they enter the Grand Haven hospital. She has worked for NOCH for 14 years.
Although COVID-19 precautions have been and continue to be an adjustment for everyone, Skorupski said she’s been impressed with the cooperation. As of last week, she said she hasn’t seen any problems with high temperatures and hasn’t had to turn anyone away.
After screening temperatures, Skorupski’s fellow team members place a sticker on the visitor’s or patient’s shirt, indicating their temperature is within a safe range and what area of the hospital they will be visiting – such as the intensive care unit, operating room or med-surg unit.
Despite mask requirements these days, people are understanding, Skorupski said. If people don’t bring their own, the hospital provides masks before entry is allowed.
“I’ve had no arguments about masks,” she said.
