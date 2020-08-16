While I was on the “inside” recently during my mom’s nine-day intensive care unit stay at North Ottawa Community Hospital, I took the opportunity to speak with some of those who have devoted their lives to keeping our community members healthy.
Jaime Quinn, a NOCH cardiac sonographer, scanned my mom’s heart function to help determine why her heart rate ran so high during her hospitalization.
The seven-year Grand Haven hospital veteran said she loves her job.
“I love that this place is small enough that all the doctors and nurses know who I am,” she said.
Wearing a mask during COVID-19 times hasn’t been pleasant, but Quinn said she’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep patients and co-workers healthy.
“I am very claustrophobic,” she said. “I spend the first hour with it on acclimating, but it’s the right thing to do. I’ll continue to wear a mask, inside the hospital and out. Masks are a pain, but they’re a necessity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.