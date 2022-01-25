ZEELAND — The Spectrum Health Spine and Pain Management program has expanded services to include Lakeshore office locations.
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation expertise is now locally available at the Spectrum Health Grand Haven Center and Zeeland Community Hospital, in addition to the existing spine surgery services available at the Integrated Care Campus in Holland and Zeeland Community Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.