LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, saying she drew authority from a 1945 law that is unconstitutional.
The decision is an extraordinary development in a monthslong conflict between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature and have complained that they've been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care.
(2) comments
Good news indeed!
Ding Dong the witch is dead.
