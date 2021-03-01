The State of Michigan reported 1,569 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That total includes new cases from Sunday as well, for an average of 784 cases per day.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 12 deaths over the past two days.
That brings the state’s total to 589,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 15,534 deaths. In all, 541,258 Michiganders are listed as having recovered from the coronavirus, as of Feb. 26.
In Ottawa County, the total number of laboratory confirmed and positive cases now sits at 22,391, with 685 people having been hospitalized due to COVID and 343 deaths attributed to the virus.
Over the past seven days, the average number of cases per day stands at 32.
Ottawa County saw a peak of 8,246 COVID cases in November 2020. That number was four times the total of any previous month. That number fell to 4,501 total cases in December, 2,699 cases in January and 1,098 in February.
There have been 10 cases reported thus far in March.
There were 93 COVID deaths reported in Ottawa County in November, then 109 deaths in December. That number fell to 47 in January and 14 in February.
Home of NFL's Detroit Lions hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
DETROIT (AP) — The domed home of the Detroit Lions on Monday welcomed educators and school staff from southeast Michigan for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Although Ford Field can accommodate tens of thousands of fans on NFL Sunday, it hosted considerably fewer during the event, albeit with much higher stakes.
Retailer Meijer and the Michigan Education Special Services Association worked together to identify and schedule 2,600 educational employees still needing the vaccine. The Ford Field event was pre-registration only and at capacity.
Kevin Woodard said it only took him about a half-hour to get the vaccine, something the 44-year-old substitute teacher from the Detroit suburb of Walled Lake, Michigan, said he was thrilled to finally do.
"After a year of being in quarantine and worrying about catching (the coronavirus) from walking into a restaurant or walking down the street or meeting a random stranger in a random place, it's nice to finally have the vaccination," Woodard said, standing outside the makeshift "pod" where he received his shot and that overlooks the stadium's playing surface.
"Some of that fear is just naturally going to go away," he said.
Dana Berry, a retired teacher from Hartland Township, Michigan, who still tutors students, said her frequent trips to Meijer paid off.
"I saw that you could sign up there. And then I was able to get an appointment, which you feel like you won the lottery if you get one," the 58-year-old Berry said after having the Moderna vaccine injected into her arm.
Berry, Woodard and their fellow educators will return to Ford Field for their second shot in a few weeks.
"The last time I was at Ford Field was to watch a Lions game. So, it's a little bit different coming down for just medical procedures," Woodard said.
