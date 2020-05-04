Due to a software issue, COVID-19 case and death counts for Monday are delayed.
Daily, thousands of tests results are sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services electronically. These messages are processed through software designed to act as an integrator that connects health reporting systems.
On Sunday evening, the integration software malfunctioned and stopped processing messages from COVID-19 testing laboratories to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.
The state health department said at about 3:10 p.m. Monday that the malfunction has been resolved. No information was lost and all of the messages were retained.
However, processing the backlog of messages will take a significant amount of time. Therefore, today's data report will be delayed and information will not be reported out until this evening, and may not represent all data being processed.
The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
— Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Saturday that she signed an executive order extending safety measures at grocery stores and pharmacies until May 29. The order includes requiring customers — who can medically tolerate a face covering — to wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy. Grocery stores and pharmacies also must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for people vulnerable to the virus. Employers also must notify workers if a fellow employee tests positive for COVID-19.
— Officials have closed the parking lot at Grand Haven State Park after crowds of visitors ignored social distancing guidelines designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The parking lot was shut down on Sunday. Grand Haven Mayor Robert Monetza said the city and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources decided to leave the park open but closed the lots to deter crowds. "We really want people to come visit, but our priority here is public health and safety. That's number one," Monetza said. "If we can get people to stay home or closer to home and come here later when it's safer, that's what we're trying to accomplish." The city has yet to decide when the parking lots will reopen.
— About 20 miles to the south, Holland State Park's lots remained open Sunday, but most people who left their cars were practicing social distancing — staying 6 feet from others — on the beach. A sign at the entrance of the park urged visitors: "Observe social distance."
— Michigan hospitals and physicians have "broad discretion" to decide whether to delay procedures during the pandemic, the state said in new guidance issued in the face of pressure to let providers do more as the curve of coronavirus cases flattens. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy health director, sent the memo Sunday. It came six weeks after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restricted all nonessential medical and dental care to ensure that the health care system had enough capacity and equipment to treat COVID-19 patients and to limit the virus's spread.
— Henry Ford Health System in southeastern Michigan said it had 310 COVID-19 patients Monday, down 30 percent from a week ago.
— Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon today issued an emergency order that shortens the time frame hospitals and funeral directors have to contact individuals with authority over disposition of the body of a deceased individual and the amount of time that individual has to make a decision regarding arrangements for the deceased. Per MCL 333.2253, it has been determined COVID-19 has reached epidemic status in Michigan. The order provides hospitals and funeral directors 24 hours to attempt to contact persons with authority over disposition of the body of a deceased individual, including family members. If no such person can be located within that time, the duty falls to a county medical examiner. If a person with authority over the disposition of a body is identified, they have 48 hours from the time of death to make a decision and complete arrangements regarding disposition. Failure to act within 48 hours of notification forfeits the right to make that decision. The order also relaxes certain licensing provisions for funeral directors, allows funeral directors and medical examiners to authorize embalming, and allows for storage of bodies at a temporary storage facility provided by the Michigan Mortuary Response Team or at an alternate site procured by the license holder.
— Congressman Bill Huizenga will host a telephone town hall discussion with West Michigan residents at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Huizenga, R-Zeeland, will begin the call by providing an update on the Paycheck Protection Program, the HEROES Act and the Patriot Bonus. Following those remarks, Huizenga will answer questions from constituents across the Michigan 2nd Congressional District. The call will also be streamed live on Huizenga’s website at Huizenga.House.Gov/Live.
— Millions of people were allowed to return to work in Italy on Monday as Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown started to ease, while the U.S. took halting steps to lift some of its own restrictions even as tens of thousands of new cases were reported every day. In Washington, the Senate was convening for the first time since March, while dozens of people in Florida were waiting before sunrise for the 7 a.m. opening of Clearwater Beach.
— U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it. Chinese leaders "intentionally concealed the severity" of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page Department of Homeland Security intelligence report obtained by The Associated Press.
— U.S. regulators said some sellers of coronavirus blood tests have made false claims about their accuracy. The Food and Drug Administration pulled back a decision that allowed scores of tests to hit the market without first providing proof that they worked.
— "The case is submitted." With those words, Chief Justice John Roberts wrapped up the first U.S. Supreme Court argument conducted by telephone and where audio was available live to the public. The court's plaza was deserted as it has been since the building was closed to the public in mid-March.
— Being homeless in New York City is tougher and scarier now amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city has identified more than 650 cases and more than 50 COVID-19 deaths among the 17,000 single adults in its shelter system.
— World leaders, organizations and banks pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) for research to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus but warned that it is just the start of an effort that must be sustained over time to beat the disease. The United States was notably absent from the video-conference event hosted by the European Union.
