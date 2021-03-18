Grand Haven resident Greg Watters sported a shamrock mask and baseball cap as he entered the COVID-19 clinic at North Ottawa Community Hospital on St. Patrick’s Day to get his second vaccine shot.

“I feel great,” the 73-year-old said during the 15-minute waiting period after receiving the booster vaccine. “I’m glad to be here. I had to wait 90 days to do this.”

