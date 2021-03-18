Dr. Haney Assad, chief medical officer at North Ottawa Community Hospital, gives some direction to Andrew Thompson, a member of the Michigan Air National Guard assisting at a vaccine clinic at the Grand Haven hospital on Wednesday.
Tribune photos / Becky Vargo
Greg Watters, decked out in a St. Patrick’s Day mask and hat, said he was happy to get his second vaccine shot on Wednesday.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Greg Watters said he has used this tool to open doors since being sick with COVID-19 in the fall.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Greg Watters spent two weeks in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, as well as a head injury he received after he became sick and fell.
