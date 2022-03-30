Cases of the newest COVID-19 variant, as well as more influenza cases, have been detected in Kent and Ottawa counties in the past few weeks.
There have been at least 10 cases of the subvariant of omicron – known as BA.2 – reported across West Michigan. Four of those cases have been in Ottawa County.
Local health officials are hopeful that this doesn’t mean another surge.
“Our hospitals remain quite busy, but thankfully not with nearly as much COVID,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan.
Elmouchi said there are currently more than 50 COVID-19 patients being treated at Spectrum Health hospitals. During the latest surge this past winter, their peak was more than 500 cases.
“The last six months, particularly in Michigan and West Michigan, (it was) probably the worst surge in the country because of the duration of it,” Elmouchi said. “Most surges were short-lived.”
Elmouchi said doctors are waiting to see how the BA.2 variant affects West Michigan communities. He said the new variant appears to be more contagious than the original omicron variant, but also less severe.
“What we’re hoping for and what’s being seen in some countries is more or less a decoupling or a separation in the number of people who get it and the number of people who get sick enough to need the hospital,” Elmouchi said.
“Oftentimes that’s a precursor or prediction of what we’re going to see here in the states,” added Brian Hartl, epidemiologist with the Kent County Health Department.
The Kent County Health Department has detected six cases of the BA.2 variant in the last few weeks. Both the local and state health department have seen a slight uptick in flu cases recently as well.
“That little bit of a rise we’re seeing now is likely due to the fact that the flu is still out there and people are kind of reducing their precautionary measures,” Hartl said. “The masks have come off, and people are not wearing them as much.”
Spectrum Health reported 857 patient visits due to the flu the week of March 11.
“Pre-COVID, we saw a lot of very high spikes of flu for several years,” said Dr. Jerry Evans, Mercy Health Muskegon’s chief of staff. “This year, even if it goes up a little bit, it’s going to be far less than we’ve seen in the past.”
Most flu cases have been mild, particularly in kids, Evans said. Spectrum Health officials say they are extending screening protocols through April 15 because of the increase in flu activity. Normally, that concludes at the end of March.
Evans said now is the time to protect yourself both against the flu and COVID-19.
“This is not the time to ignore it,” he said. “This is the time to get vaccinated and get your defenses up if that surge does come.”
