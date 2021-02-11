Michigan's pandemic toll of deaths related to COVID-19 eclipsed the 15,000 mark on Thursday.
The state health department reported 75 new deaths related to the virus on Thursday, pushing Michigan's death toll to 15,052. Fifty-five of the deaths reported Thursday were identified through a review of Vital Records.
The state health department also reported 1,284 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, the first time the daily new case count has exceeded 1,000 since Feb. 6. Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 572,179.
Muskegon County added 21 new confirmed cases and one death related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The state health department said the county's pandemic total of cases is now 10,448, with 304 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. With Wednesday's daily case count revised upward from 19 to 55, the county's pandemic total number of cases is now 21,785, with 19,830 recovered. The seven-day average of new cases in the county is currently 40.25 per day.
The Ottawa County health department also reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's pandemic death toll to 335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.