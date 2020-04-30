The state health department reported 119 additional deaths and 980 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan on Thursday.
The state's virus-related death toll is now 3,789. The cumulative case count has risen to 41,379.
Thursday's report includes 40 additional deaths as the result of the most recent review of Vital Records and testing data.
The number of cases rose by 12 in Ottawa County, the state health department reported Thursday, for a cumulative total of 236. The county's death count remains steady at nine.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Wednesday that 12 percent of confirmed cases are currently hospitalized, and 42 of the 224 cases (as reported Wednesday) have recovered.
Muskegon County added another death to its total on Thursday, which is now 17, according to the state health department. Muskegon County has 262 confirmed cases, as of Thursday.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
The world's economic pain was on full display Thursday with new bleak evidence from Europe and the United States of the mounting devastation wrought on jobs and economies by coronavirus lockdown measures.
The European economy shrank a record 3.8 percent in the first quarter as lockdowns turned cities into ghost towns and plunged nations into recession. The drop was the biggest since eurozone statistics began in 1995 and compares with a 4.8 percent contraction in the United States.
What's happening today:
— More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.
— U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the new coronavirus was "not manmade or genetically modified," but say they are still examining whether the origins of the pandemic trace to contact with infected animals or an accident at a Chinese lab.
— Brazil's virtually uncontrolled surge of COVID-19 cases is spawning fear that construction workers, truck drivers and tourists from Latin America's biggest nation will spread the disease to neighboring countries that are doing a better job of controlling the coronavirus.
— Under Japan's coronavirus state of emergency, people have been asked to stay home. Many are not. Some still have to commute to their jobs despite risks of infection, while others continue to dine out, picnic in parks and crowd into grocery stores with scant regard for social distancing.
— Politicians and scientists in Germany pushed back against calls for a rapid relaxation of pandemic restrictions as new figures showed that businesses have applied for state aid to avoid slashing 10 million jobs because of the economic downturn.
— Capt. Tom Moore celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, having raised some 30 million pounds ($37 million) for the National Health Service after completing a challenge to mark the milestone by shuffling the length of his garden 100 times. His sunny attitude in a dark moment brought smiles to a country locked down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
House doesn't extend virus emergency, moves to sue Whitmer
LANSING (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan House refused Thursday to extend the state's coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's authority and actions to combat the pandemic.
The step came as hundreds of conservative activists returned to the Capitol to denounce Whitmer's stay-at-home measure.
Whitmer wanted lawmakers to extend her emergency declaration by 28 days. It expires late Thursday. But at the same time, she believes she has other powers to respond to the crisis and does not need a legislatively-approved extension except to ensure that health care workers would continue to have special legal protections. She has said the state of emergency will continue regardless.
The declaration is the foundation for Whitmer's stay-at-home order and other directives aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Outside the Capitol, speakers took turns addressing a crowd on the lawn. Meanwhile, drivers leaned on their horns as they traveled past, a repeat of what occurred April 15 but not close to the thousands who participated in vehicles at that time, which paralyzed traffic for miles.
Protesters' placards read, "Shut down the lockdown," "No work no freedom," and "Tyrants get the rope." Some people wore the "Don't Tread On Me" flag as a cape. Others chanted, "Lock her up," in reference to the governor. Some wore President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats or carried signs supporting him.
"The virus is here. It's going to be here. ... It's time to let people go back to work. That's all there is to it," said Joni George, of Flushing.
Grace Kosachuk, of Coldwater, said she opposed any extension of the governor's emergency order.
"It doesn't matter what crisis there is, you only have the power that you have, and you can't take more. And if people are going to die, I'm sorry, you only have as much power as you have," said Kosachuk.
Some angry protesters — many without face coverings — entered the Capitol and demanded to be let into the House chamber, which was closed to the public to allow room for representatives and reporters to spread apart. The crowd shouted "let us in" while masked-wearing sergeants and state police blocked them. Demonstrators were allowed in the Senate, which has fewer members and remained in session to also authorize legal action.
Whitmer on Wednesday rejected Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey proposal for a pair of one-week extensions of the emergency in exchange for giving lawmakers a say in any future stay-at-home restrictions. Shirkey said on Facebook that he hopes to "responsibly lead our state from a state of emergency to a state of regular order (and) representative democracy governance as we learn to live with and manage COVID 19."
The stay-at-home order is in effect through May 15. House Republicans wanted changes, such as allowing elective medical and dental procedures again and certainty on the date she plans to reopen the economy on a regional basis. Meanwhile, the governor has allowed some businesses, such as lawn-care companies and greenhouses, to resume operating.
Whitmer said Wednesday that Republicans "are acting as though we're in the midst of a political problem. ... This is a public health crisis." Commercial and residential construction will resume next week. A council comprised of business leaders and others is advising her on how to make decisions on gradually restarting the economy based on "facts and science and data and risk," she said.
Poll: Many Americans feel lonely and anxious during pandemic
OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Americans are feeling isolated and anxious. They fear they or their loved ones will get sick. They worry about their jobs.
As the coronavirus pandemic upends lives across the United States, it's taking a widespread toll on people's mental health and stress levels, according to a survey that finds a majority of Americans felt nervous, depressed, lonely or hopeless in the past week.
"It's just so overwhelming, the fear and anxiety," said 49-year-old Julie Hitchcock of Milwaukee, who had pneumonia last fall. She spent two weeks on a ventilator and 10 weeks away from work, only to be furloughed because of the coronavirus shutdown shortly after resuming work full time.
Her furlough ended last week. She rides city buses to and from her job at an international education nonprofit, and that drives her fears that she could get sick or unknowingly have the virus and infect someone else, who then might end up on a ventilator.
The poll conducted last week is the first wave of the COVID Impact Survey by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation. The survey aims to provide an ongoing assessment of the nation's mental, physical and financial health during the pandemic.
Roughly two-thirds of Americans say they felt nervous, depressed, lonely or hopeless on at least one of their past seven days, the poll found. For each of the four emotions, close to 2 in 10 Americans said they felt that way on three or more days. Fourteen percent said they felt reactions such as sweating, becoming nauseous or hyperventilating when thinking about their experience with the pandemic.
But the survey also found some bright spots as Americans cope with the pandemic: About one-fifth report more frequent texting, phone calls or online contact with friends and family.
Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp of Indianapolis, a master gardener who makes her living through freelance writing, speaking to gardening groups and designing flower boxes, said the economic uncertainty is difficult, but the social isolation is worse.
She had begun antidepressants a year ago after the death of a sister and the loss of writing and editing jobs. She was doing better until the pandemic cost her a job at a garden center and all of her spring and summer speaking engagements, and then took away her social life. She called her doctor this week after spending last weekend moving only between the bed and couch.
"I've always seen myself as an affectionate person who likes to socialize, but you can't do that," said Meyers Sharp. She lives alone but speaks to friends and her son via text and phone, and meets with a gardening communicators' organization and a book club on the video conferencing app Zoom. But, she said, "You need a hug every once in a while."
The survey finds women more likely than men to say they had felt at least one of the distressful emotions in the past week, 71 percent to 56 percent.
Emotional distress also was especially common among younger adults. Some 81 percent of Americans under 30, along with 70 percent of those age 30 through 44, report feeling nervous, depressed, lonely or hopeless at least one day in the past week. That compares with 62 percent of those age 45 through 59 and 48 percent of adults 60 and over.
Physical distancing, the lack of predictability, economic upheaval and the inability to mourn the death of loved ones in traditional ways all are taking their toll, said Dr. Karestan Koenen, a professor of psychiatric epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health.
"We can't do all the normal stuff," said Koenen. "It feels like we're more alone."
She said stress among parents is high whether they work from home or have to leave because "all the things parents worked to set up in their lives have been taken away from them" as schools and day cares closed. What's more, they're worried about their children staying on track in school and that they're safe and happy, said Koenen. She advises people to stick to a schedule and seek help if they're feeling overwhelmed.
Phil Schmitter, pastor at Christ the King Catholic Church in Flint, Michigan, spends much of his time talking to shut-in and vulnerable parishioners. Some members of his predominantly African American parish have been infected with the virus and some have died, while others worry about how they'll pay bills.
"I've found that people are really struggling and they're getting more and more angry," said Schmitter. He said he has been "talking people down" by phone or on Facebook.
"They're stressed out and finding it hard to sleep ... they're afraid to go out for groceries," he said. Many are feeling cut off because they used computers at now-shuttered libraries to get news or find out about health care and other benefits.
Perhaps as a result of the emotional effects of physical and social distancing, the poll finds Americans saying they more regularly reach out to friends and family now than they did before the start of the outbreak.
Overall, 65 percent say they are communicating with friends and family by phone, text, email or online "basically every day" in the past month, compared with 54 percent who said they did that in a typical month before. About another one-quarter, 24 percent, say they are in touch a few times a week.
Sixty-nine-year-old Barbara Hanc of Dudley, Massacusetts is a widow who lives alone with three cats. She said she is grateful for good friends and neighbors who provide emotional support and virtual companionship during the shutdown.
"Just reaching out and talking to somebody makes you realize you're not alone. There are people who love, support and care for you," she said. "I have to look at it as, 'This situation is temporary' ... and I'm setting my sights on the future."
5-year-old coronavirus victim mourned at Detroit funeral
WEST BLOOMFIELD (AP) — Hundreds of people tuned in to a livestream of funeral services Thursday for the 5-year-old girl, the daughter of a Detroit police officer and firefighter, who is Michigan's youngest victim in the coronavirus pandemic so far.
Services at the James H. Cole funeral home in Detroit were livestreamed due to social distancing rules designed to prevent the spread of the virus that has killed more than 1,000 residents of the city.
Skylar Herbert's family arrived with a police escort and a few family members were seated in the funeral home's chapel. Each wore a mask.
Two video screens played a montage of photos of Skylar and her family as gospel music played. A bouquet of pink flowers spelled out her name.
As the Rev. Kevin Earley, pastor of Metropolitan Church of God in Detroit, began the eulogy, close to 800 people were viewing the services via livestream.
Earley said he performed Skylar's parents' wedding, and that the family attends his church.
"It doesn't get no harder than this," he said. "I will miss my Skylar. In just five years ... she gave a lifetime of love."
Skylar died April 19. At the time, Mayor Mike Duggan called her "a real daughter of the city of Detroit." Skylar's mother, LaVondria Herbert, has been a Detroit police officer for 25 years, and Skylar's father, Ebbie, a firefighter of 18 years.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer paid tribute to the family last week.
"They've been on the frontline and they've served with honor and integrity," Whitmer said. "They did not deserve to lose their child to this virus. Nobody does."
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
Coronavirus infections leading to death are unusual among children.
Skylar was African American. Early data by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown that 30% of patients who died from the virus whose race was known were black.
Health conditions that exist at higher rates in the black community — obesity, diabetes and asthma — make African Americans more susceptible to the virus, according to health officials. They also are more likely to be uninsured, and often report that medical professionals take their ailments less seriously when they seek treatment.
Michigan sees 81K new unemployment claims, 1.2M over 6 weeks
LANSING (AP) — An additional 81,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment in Michigan last week, bringing the six-week total to more than 1.2 million amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of new filings dropped for the second straight week, according to a federal report released Thursday. Michigan has had some of the highest number of jobless claims in the country.
People can get benefits for about nine months, roughly three months longer than usual. They will receive an additional $600 a week through late July under the terms of a federal relief package.
Gov. Whitmer wants free college for front-line virus workers
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday proposed free college for health care workers and others involved in the coronavirus fight, likening their service during the pandemic to soldiers who got a free education after returning home from World War II.
The program would require approval from the Legislature and begin by January 2021. Whitmer did not disclose the cost during a briefing with reporters, but said the money would come from the federal government.
"It's the right thing to do for those who have served on the front lines of this crisis," said Whitmer, who mentioned child care workers, grocery store employees and nursing home staff.
Separately, the governor said the state will spend $130 million to help child care providers stay afloat, including those serving essential workers. Those getting a grant must reduce their weekly rates by at least 10% and care for children of essential workers regardless of where parents work.
Grants start at $1,500 for home-based providers and $3,000 for child care centers, but could be higher.
Whitmer, who is gradually easing stay-at-home restrictions on businesses, said residential and commercial construction can resume May 7.
Whitmer, a Democrat, spoke to the media shortly before Republican lawmakers adjourned until Thursday without extending the state's emergency. It is the cornerstone of her stay-home order and other directives aimed at managing the coronavirus.
Whitmer wants legislators to stretch her emergency declaration by 28 days to ensure that health care workers continue to have special legal protections. It expires late Thursday. At the same time, she believes she has other independent powers to respond to the crisis and does not technically need the Legislature's consent.
An email released by Whitmer's office shows Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey proposed a pair of one-week extensions of the emergency in exchange for giving lawmakers a say in any future stay-at-home restrictions. Republicans complain that the rules are excessive and confusing.
"I am not going to engage in political negotiations with anybody," Whitmer said. "We don't have time for politics and games when people's lives are on the line."
Shirkey was disappointed after learning via Twitter that Whitmer had rejected his proposal, spokeswoman Amber McCann said.
Any interest among Republicans to try to work with Whitmer "has evaporated," McCann said. Gideon D'Assandro, spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield, said the chamber will return Thursday to negotiate for "common-sense changes."
State Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray rejected a lawsuit filed by residents and a business owner who said Whitmer's stay-home orders violated their constitutional rights. Issuing an injunction, he ruled, would not serve the public interest.
"Although the Court is painfully aware of the difficulties of living under the restrictions of these executive orders, those difficulties are temporary, while to those who contract the virus and cannot recover (and to their family members and friends), it is all too permanent," Murray wrote.
Separate lawsuits against the governor are pending in other courts. State Attorney General Dana Nessel, who was pleased by the ruling, said it was the first substantive one on the constitutionality of Whitmer's orders.
Whitmer, who is being urged to reverse a ban on elective medical and dental procedures, said she will announce "something in the coming days on that front." Khaldun said many hospitals are starting to stabilize and do more time-sensitive and urgent procedures.
"People should not delay seeking medical care if they need it," she said.
