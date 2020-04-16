The state reported 172 new COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan on Thursday. That pushes the total to 2,093.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 153 deaths on Wednesday and 166 on Tuesday.
Thursday's report includes 65 additional deaths identified through a weeklong assessment (see MDHHS statement below).
There were 1,204 newly confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 29,263.
The state reported a total of 82 confirmed cases in Ottawa County on Thursday, up from Wednesday's total of 74.
The Ottawa County health department reported three additional deaths related to the virus on Thursday, which would bring the county's death toll to five. Two deaths were reported last week.
Muskegon County's total confirmed cases rose to 110 on Thursday, up from 93 on Wednesday. The county's death total remains at five.
Additional statistics added to today’s update
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released the following statement about today’s update of COVID-19 death statistics:
"Beginning Friday, April 10, MDHHS staff has been reviewing death certificate data maintained in the state’s Vital Records reporting systems on a weekly basis. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate a death, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified.
"These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. On April 10, this process added 30 deaths.
As a result of this week’s assessment, today’s data includes 65 additional deaths identified through this methodology.
In addition, today’s update includes additional statistics, the inclusion of the percentage of cumulative cases and deceased cases by Arab ethnicity; case fatality rate by county; respiratory outbreaks in congregate settings by county; and Syndromic Surveillance System data of coronavirus-like symptoms from emergency departments.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
The ranks of Americans thrown out of work by the coronavirus is ballooning, causing an unprecedented collapse that has fueled widening protests and propelled President Donald Trump's push to relax the nation's social distancing guidelines.
The government said 5.2 million more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the running total to about 22 million out of a U.S. work force of roughly 159 million — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.
An additional 219,000 people in Michigan filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number who have lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic to more than 1 million — a staggering quarter of the state's workforce.
"We appreciate the patience of our working families as we process the historic need for benefits," said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. He said there are roughly 745,000 people currently receiving payments, double the highest active total in the Great Recession.
Trump planned to announce new recommendations later in the day to allow states to reopen despite warnings from business leaders and governors that more testing and protective gear are needed first. Thousands more public health workers also could be required.
What's happening today:
— Ten nurses have been suspended from their jobs at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, after refusing to care for coronavirus patients without being provided protective N95 face masks. They are among hundreds of doctors, nurses and other health care workers across the U.S. who say they've been asked to work without adequate protection. Some have taken part in protests or lodged formal complaints. Others are buying — or even making — their own supplies.
— As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden begins the process of choosing a running mate, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has become an unexpected part of the audition. The women who are believed to be top candidates are trying to demonstrate leadership on issues thrust into the spotlight by the virus.
— Many Americans are struggling financially due to the coronavirus. A recent federal relief package makes it easier for people financially harmed by the coronavirus outbreak to tap into their retirement savings for cash by loosening rules for withdrawals and loans. But should they use them? Experts say it's an option of last resort and should be done with great caution.
— In late February when President Donald Trump was urging Americans not to panic over the novel coronavirus, alarms were sounding at a little-known intelligence unit situated on a U.S. Army base an hour's drive north of Washington. Intelligence, science and medical professionals at the National Center for Medical Intelligence were monitoring and tracking global health threats that could endanger U.S. troops abroad and Americans at home.
— In China, where consumer spending propels most of the country's growth, people have been slow to return to shopping malls and auto dealerships. Authorities are trying to encourage spending by handing out shopping vouchers, but many people are uneasy about a possible resurgence of the coronavirus or losing their jobs.
Detroit-area hospital system says its virus cases flattening
DETROIT (AP) — A major Detroit-area health care provider reported another drop in COVID-19 patients Thursday, its lowest number since April 1, and said it has reached a plateau in battling the coronavirus.
Henry Ford Health System cautioned that the crisis is far from over, but said it's encouraged enough to start scheduling surgeries unrelated to the virus and suspending plans for extra space for COVID-19 patients.
Henry Ford, which has five hospitals in southeastern Michigan, said it had 617 COVID-19 patients. More than 1,300 have been sent home in the last 30 days.
It "places us more on a plateau phase of this pandemic," said Dr. Betty Chu, who is leading Henry Ford's response to the coronavirus. "This is, of course, great reason for hope. We hope that we're continuing to flatten the curve as we're not seeing as much of a surge. However, it's certainly not a time to get complacent."
Chu said the hospitals are using 68 percent of their ventilators, critical devices that help patients with respiratory disorders to breathe.
State revenues could drop by $7 billion
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state's revenues could drop by $7 billion over the next 18 months. She urged President Donald Trump to work with Congress to send more federal aid to states and local governments.
In a letter disclosed late Wednesday, Whitmer said revenues could drop by $3 billion by the end of the budget year in September and $4 billion more in the next budget year.
States and local governments are being hit with a double-whammy: reduced tax revenue caused by the pandemic's economic havoc and the additional costs of fighting it. They received $150 billion in a federal rescue law, along with extra aid for Medicaid, but they've also said it won't be enough.
7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy
LANSING (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made in the Northeast and on the West Coast.
The Midwestern agreement includes Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.
"We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19," the governors said. "Our No. 1 priority when analyzing when (is) best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens."
The alliance of states in the Midwest joins two others that were announced earlier in the week: one on the West Coast and one in the Northeast. All together, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half the U.S. population.
Ohio's role in the agreement was unclear. A spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine said his comments from Wednesday still stand.
"We have no formal agreements or compacts at this time," Dan Tierney said Wednesday. But he said DeWine is in regular communication with governors of surrounding states to share information, strategy and resources. That included a three-way phone call with the governors of Kentucky and Indiana and a text exchange with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
