The state health department reported 2,057 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 112 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 871,569, with 18,467 deaths.
Seventy-three of the deaths reported in Michigan on Thursday were identified through a review of vital records.
The Ottawa County health department reported 60 new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 32,002, with 25,835 recovered and a death toll of 397. The county's seven-day average number of new cases is now 80.4 per day.
Muskegon County added 61 confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the county's pandemic total number of cases 15,448. The state health department on Thursday revised Muskegon County's pandemic death toll downward from 344 to 342.
Amazon seeks to hire 75,000; offers $100 to vaccinated hires
By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK — Amazon is seeking to hire 75,000 people in a tight job market and is offering bonuses to attract workers, including $100 for new hires who are already vaccinated for COVID-19.
The jobs are for delivery and warehouse workers, who pack and ship online orders. Amazon, which already pays at least $15 an hour, gave out raises for some of its workers last month, and the company said Thursday that new hires will make an average of $17 an hour.
The hiring spree comes as the company gears up for Prime Day next month, its popular sales event that has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year for Amazon.
Amazon didn't say if it is having trouble finding workers, but other companies have said they are as Americans start heading out again. There's many reasons for the worker shortage: Some are fearful they'll get sick with coronavirus; others have child care issues and need to stay home to watch their children; and some businesses don't pay enough to go beyond the extra $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit.
McDonald's, Chipotle and other companies have announced pay hikes to try and lure workers back. Besides the $100 bonus for vaccinated new hires, Amazon said it will also offer a separate $1,000 sign-on bonus to attract new workers in many parts of the country.
Mandy of its job openings are in 14 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.
Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc., which has more than 1.2 million employees worldwide, is the second-largest private employer in the U.S. after retailer Walmart.
Last year alone, Amazon hired 500,000 people to keep up with a surge of orders during the pandemic as more people stayed home and shopped online.
