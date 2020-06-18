Michigan added 26 deaths to its COVID-19 toll on Thursday, the most since 27 deaths were reported one week ago, and on the same day the governor extends the statewide emergency declaration for another four weeks.
The state health department reported 225 new confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the cumulative count to 66,798 when adding in the 6,180 "probable" cases.
Michigan has 6,061 deaths related to the virus, with 5,818 confirmed and 243 probable.
Ottawa County now has 953 cumulative lab-confirmed cases, as of Thursday, with 8.7 percent hospitalized and 718 recovered. That's four more cases than Wednesday.
Ottawa County has been holding steady all week at a total of 51 deaths from COVID-19, the county health department said.
As of Thursday, Muskegon County has 759 cases (up by 11 from Wednesday) and 43 deaths.
Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency until July 16
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan's coronavirus emergency declaration until July 16, enabling her to keep intact restrictions and orders that remain after she lifted a stay-at-home policy.
The governor — who has been gradually reopening the state — hopes to let gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys reopen by July 4. They currently are only operating in northern Michigan.
The state of emergency also is the underpinning for orders that make people eligible for unemployment an additional six weeks, pause evictions, and require masks and social distancing during the pandemic.
"Now is not the time to get complacent," Whitmer said in a statement. "We must continue to stay vigilant and flexible in order to reduce the chance of a second wave."
The governor said nearly every state in the country is maintaining a state of emergency to cope with COVID-19. Although the Republican-led Legislature earlier refused to extend the emergency and sued Whitmer, a judge said she can lengthen it on her own under a 1945 law.
GOP lawmakers have appealed the ruling. Separately, a group with ties to Republicans is in the early stages of a ballot drive to place before the Legislature veto-proof legislation to repeal the 1945 law.
State drops license suspension of defiant Michigan barber
OWOSSO (AP) — The state of Michigan has lifted the suspension of a barber's license, but he still faces a hearing for cutting hair while shops and salons were closed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
An administrative law judge on Tuesday granted the state's request to lift Karl Manke's suspension. Regulators said an "imminent threat" to public health no longer exists at the Owosso barbershop.
Manke, 77, reopened his shop May 4 in defiance of Whitmer's order to keep barbershops and salons closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Manke's barber and business licenses were subsequently suspended, but he still kept cutting hair.
He still faces a July 15 hearing on the formal May 12 complaint filed by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, known as LARA.
"If the judge finds that Mr. Manke violated the Occupational Code, the matter will proceed to the Board of Barber Examiners for the imposition of sanctions," LARA spokesman David Harns said.
The possible penalties are broad, from license revocation to a reprimand.
"Why they won't drop it, I've got no clue," said Manke's attorney, David Kallman.
Separately, Manke was ticketed by police for reopening his shop.
Barbershops, salons and nail spas were allowed to reopen Monday across Michigan.
