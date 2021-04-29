The state health department reported 3,623 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 109 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 837,514, with a death toll of 17,576.
Seventy-eight of the deaths reported in Michigan on Thursday were identified through a periodic review of Vital Records.
The Ottawa County health department reported 78 new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The county's pandemic total number of cases is now 30,510, with 24,818 recovered and 382 deaths.
Governor ties eased restrictions to vaccine rate
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced a plan to tie the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to Michigan's vaccination rate, setting specific benchmarks that must be reached to return to normal.
As more people get shots, she said, the state will allow office work, relax and ultimately end indoor capacity limits, and lift a health order designed to curb COVID-19. About half of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose.
Michigan has become a national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations at a time when more than half the U.S. adult population has been vaccinated and other states have seen the virus diminish substantially. Key numbers, however, are improving in the state.
Under the "MI Vacc to Normal" plan, rules will be eased two weeks after each of four milestones. When 55% of the 16-plus population has one shot, in-person work will be permitted in all business sectors — potentially by late May.
At a 60% vaccination rate, capacity at sports stadiums, banquet halls, conference centers and funeral homes will rise to 25% — and 50% at gyms. Restaurants and bars will no longer have an 11 p.m. curfew.
Michigan will lift all indoor capacity limits when 65% of eligible people have one dose, requiring only social distancing between parties.
At 70%, the state health department will lift its mask and gatherings order and stop imposing broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as vaccine-resistant variants. The agency could delay eased restrictions in regions with a seven-day case rate of more than 250 per million residents.
Whitmer called it a "realistic goal" and a "creative way of challenging us to rise this moment and to meet it."
"If we work together, we can get this done," she said, declining to say what would happen to restrictions if the targets are not reached. "It is very real. We have to have a set of clear goals to accompany every step of this process."
As early as Friday, the state will relax rules for outdoor gatherings and incorporate new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says fully vaccinated Americans do not need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.
"Vaccines are the path forward to do what you want to do," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.
The restaurant and hospitality industry, small businesses and retailers applauded the governor and urged vaccinations, after long lobbying for a metric-driven approach to reopening.
Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, said the industry and its much-needed summer tourism season are "hanging in the balance."
More than 70% of people ages 65 and up have gotten a shot. But the percentage is lower in younger age groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.