The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan was slightly over the 4,000 mark for the second straight day.
The state health department reported 4,024 new cases Thursday, after reporting 4,037 on Wednesday and 4,730 on Tuesday. That brings Michigan's total case count since the pandemic began to 450,776.
There were 190 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the state health department on Thursday. That death toll includes 125 that were identified through a review of Vital Records. It pushes the state's total death count from the virus to 11,208.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Thursday 66 new lab-confirmed cases and four new deaths related to COVID-19. The latest reported deaths were: a woman, 99, on Dec. 10; a woman, 87, on Dec. 12; a woman, 79, on Sunday; and a man, 84, on Tuesday.
Ottawa County's total case count is now 17,305, with 10,709 recovered and 221 deaths.
Muskegon County added 89 new confirmed cases of the virus and one new death related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The state health department says Muskegon County's total case count is now 8,917, with 230 deaths.
Ottawa County health department to administer its first COVID vaccine Friday
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) has received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the FDA for emergency use on Dec. 11.
In partnership with Grand Valley State University, the OCDPH will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the GVSU Holland Campus on Friday. The first dose is to be received by an EMS worker.
The OCDPH will primarily vaccinate EMS personnel and other individuals facilitating the vaccination and testing site locations. More than 200 doses are expected to be given on Friday, with hundreds to follow next week.
"The long-anticipated day of receiving vaccine has finally arrived," said OCDPH Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky. "We are grateful for the continued partnership with GVSU and providing a facility to help our department administer the vaccine as quickly as possible."
Gregory Sanial, GVSU vice president for finance and administration, said making the Holland Campus available for vaccinations was an easy decision because of the partnership between the two entities.
"This is another example of how well we work with the health department," said Sanial, who also serves as director of GVSU's Virus Action Team. "They needed space and thought the Holland Campus would be a good location. We came to an agreement in about 10 minutes."
Other frontline health care workers and workers and residents of long-term care facilities will receive their vaccination from area hospitals and pharmacies. As supplies of the vaccine increase, those at lower risk will qualify.
Public health officials project all adults will able to get vaccinated by mid to late 2021. Vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins. There may be vaccination of individuals in different phases that occurs simultaneously. The timing of the start of vaccination in a phase is dependent on the supply of vaccine from the manufacturer, how vaccine is allocated from the federal level to Michigan, and the capacity to administer the vaccine to populations.
Area health departments, health care providers, universities launch COVID website
A consortium of West Michigan health departments, hospitals, health care providers, universities and others have launched www.VaccinateWestMI.com — a website where area residents can find the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine (available in multiple languages).
The site includes information about vaccine availability, local distribution plans, safety and efficacy, and will be updated regularly as new information becomes available.
"We are thankful for the regional collaboration and providing West Michigan residents with accurate, timely and consistent information about the COVID-19 vaccine," said OCDPH Deputy Health Officer Marcia Mansaray. "It is important for people to have local information and be ready for the vaccine so we can all do our part to slow the spread of the virus."
Members of the consortium include: Kent County Health Department, Allegan County Health Department, Barry-Eaton District Health Department, Berrien County Health Department, District Health Department 10, Ionia County Health Department, Mid-Michigan District Health Department, Muskegon County - Public Health, Ottawa County Department of Public Health, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, Spectrum Health, Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Lakeland, North Ottawa Community Hospital, Michigan Health & Hospital Association, Answer Health, Cherry Health, CVS Pharmacy, Kent County Emergency Medical Services, SpartanNash, We Are For Children, Calvin University, Grand Valley State University, and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.
