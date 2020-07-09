Michigan added 446 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, according to the state health department, which is more than 150 less than Wednesday's spike.
The health department reported 610 new cases Wednesday, the most since the May 20 daily report.
Nine confirmed deaths were announced by the state on Thursday, bringing Michigan's death toll for the COVID-19 illness to 6,024 confirmed, with another 247 listed as probable.
The state's cumulative case count has risen to 67,683 confirmed, with another 7,380 listed as probable for a total of more than 75,000.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Wednesday the county has 1,196 cases and 53 deaths.
Muskegon County's case count rose by just four on Thursday, according to the state health department, for a total of 881. The county's death toll is 53.
Grand Rapids region seeing highest increases in COVID-19 cases in Michigan
LANSING (The Holland Sentinel) — According to state health data, the Grand Rapids region of Michigan’s MI Safe Start plan has had three consecutive weeks of increasing daily COVID-19 cases.
As of July 6, the region, which includes Ottawa County, has a seven-day average of 45 new cases per million residents per day.
During a coronavirus briefing in Lansing on Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, highlighted the region as having the highest increase in new cases of any of the state’s eight regions.
The region has been moved into the “high risk” category. Despite the elevated classification, Whitmer did not indicate any “step back or step forward” in restrictions.
According to state health data, Ottawa County has a seven-day average of 41.7 new cases per day per million residents as of July 6 (Ottawa County has an estimated population of more than 290,000 residents, according to census data).
Allegan County, which is in the Kalamazoo region, is in the “medium risk” category as of July 6. Per state health data, the county has a seven-day average of 31 new cases per day per million residents. As of Thursday, Allegan County has 358 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 268 recovered cases and seven total deaths.
Khaldun said hospitalization and death rates across the state have not increased. She said the state was monitoring the two parameters closely.
While Whitmer did not announce any new restrictions, she did say her office is reviewing strategies to increase compliance in the state’s mask-wearing requirement, which has been in effect in public areas since April 26.
“I want to be very clear — right now, the law requires that anyone in an enclosed public space has to wear a mask, and that means every store you’re going into,” she said. “And we are reviewing that requirement and considering whether or not we need to take this a step further, to strengthen compliance, because we cannot let our guard down. We cannot afford to play fast and loose with the rules.”
The executive order that mandates mask-wearing does not have any criminal enforcement, currently.
“The last thing I want to do is be doling out lots of penalties,” Whitmer said. “What we’re trying to do is get people to do the right thing for the right reasons. And the right reasons are a mask — without a vaccine, without a cure — a mask is the safest way to protect yourself from the spread of COVID-19.”
Whitmer: Health workers must get 'implicit bias' training
LANSING (AP) — All Michigan health workers must receive "implicit bias" training tied to their professional licensure under a directive issued Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who said the mandate will help address the coronavirus pandemic's disproportionate and deadly impact on people of color.
The governor also said she will soon announce additional steps to ensure compliance with Michigan's mask-wearing requirement in indoor public spaces. The state has the nation's 12th-lowest rate of COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks, but it has had a sharp rise of late — with an average of 494 new cases over the last seven days, which is 200 more than two weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins University.
If K-12 schools are going to open in eight weeks, she said, "masking up is so important. We're asking every Michigander to do their part. We've got to get the politics out of this conversation and just do what we know to be the right thing."
Whitmer's order exempts violators of the mask requirement from a misdemeanor and fine, unlike people who do not socially distance, who attend outdoor gatherings of more than 100 in much of the state or — in the case of certain business owners — reopen. The restrictions are rarely enforced, however, and Whitmer said the last thing she wants is "to be doling out lots of penalties."
"Right now it is required, and for some reason people don't seem to know that," she said. "You're supposed to be wearing a mask. That is the law of the land."
The executive directive requires the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to create rules to mandate implicit bias training standards as part of the knowledge and skills necessary for health professionals to renew or get a new license or registration. The agency must consult with relevant stakeholders by Nov. 1. Once the rule-writing process begins, it will take six months to a year to complete.
Black people make up 14 percent of Michigan's population but account for nearly 40 percent of its 6,262 confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths. Although underlying conditions that exist at higher rates in the African American community — heart disease, obesity, diabetes and asthma -- make Black people more susceptible to the virus, officials said implicit bias is a factor in health care, too.
"We need to realize that implicit medical bias can be interjected at any point when someone has to make a choice or a decision," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who is Black.
Randolph Rasch, dean of the Michigan State University College of Nursing, said implicit bias is someone's unconscious, negative classification of individuals or groups of people based on physical attributes.
"Implicit bias means that because of how you think of someone, (it) unconsciously shapes how you decide what physical examination to do, how you decide which tests to run, how you decide what plan of care you develop for that person," he said. Requiring the training "is actually a support for you to provide better care."
