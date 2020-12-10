The Ottawa County health department reported five more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday and 89 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus.
That pushes Ottawa County's case count to 16,235, as Wednesday's daily new case count was revised upward from 86 to 209. The county's death toll is now 199.
Thursday's reported deaths in the county were a man, 75, and a woman, 88, who both died Friday; a man, 78, who died Sunday; and a man, 58, and a woman, 90, who died Wednesday, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
The state health department reported 5,937 new confirmed cases of the virus and 182 deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan on Thursday. The daily death toll includes 132 that were identified through a review of Vital Records.
Michigan's total case count is now 421,137, with 10,395 deaths.
Michigan expects 257,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses initially
LANSING (AP) — Michigan expects to receive about 257,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines initially if the federal government authorizes them for emergency use this month, enough to immunize roughly 128,000 residents, a top doctor said Thursday.
The priority remains frontline health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive. She will serve on a commission, created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, to raise awareness on the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines that get the green light.
A U.S. government advisory panel was convening Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer's vaccine. A final decision and the first shots could follow within days. Later this month, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to pass judgment on another vaccine, developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
The federal government estimates Michigan will get approximately 84,000 doses from Pfizer and 173,000 doses from Moderna in their first shipments, Khaldun said. Both vaccines require two shots.
Whitmer, whose health department has prohibited indoor restaurant dining and closed various entertainment venues to limit the spread of the virus, announced that those businesses can postpone by a month their monthly sales, use and tax withholding payments that are due Dec. 20.
One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11. One million new cases in the span of five days. More than 106,000 people in the hospital.
The crisis across the country is pushing medical centers to the breaking point and leaving staff members and public health officials burned out and plagued by tears and nightmares.
All told, the crisis has left more than 290,000 people dead nationwide, with more than 15 million confirmed infections.
The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University. Up until last week, the peak was 2,603 deaths on April 15, when New York City was the epicenter of the nation's outbreak. The latest number is subject to revision up or down.
Wednesday's toll eclipsed American deaths on the opening day of the Normandy invasion during World War II: 2,500, out of some 4,400 allied dead. And it topped the toll on Sept. 11, 2001: 2,977.
New cases per day are running at all-time highs of over 209,000 on average. And the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 is setting records nearly every day.
A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak. Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel's recommendation, shots could begin within days, inaugurating the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.
In St. Louis, respiratory therapist Joe Kowalczyk said he has seen entire floors of his hospital fill up with COVID-19 patients, some of them two to a room. He said the supply of ventilators is dwindling, and the inventory is so thin that colleagues on one shift had to ventilate one patient by using a BiPAP machine, similar to the devices used to treat sleep apnea.
When he goes home to sleep during the day at the end of his grueling overnight shifts, he sometimes has nightmares.
"I would be sleeping and I would be working in a unit and things would go completely wrong and I would shock myself awake. They would be very visceral and very vivid," he said. "It would just really spook me."
In New Orleans, city Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno described a recent visit to a hospital where she watched doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and others risk exposure to the disease in a long, futile attempt to save a dying COVID-19 patient. Some broke down in tears afterward, she said.
"These are seasoned emergency and critical care personnel," she said. "We do not cry very often — and especially not a number of us all at once."
She cited "the sheer exhaustion of giving their all for similar patients over and over and over again for the past nine months, coupled with the knowledge that much of this could be prevented with really simple measures."
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam, a doctor by training, announced a midnight curfew and expanded mask rules to require the wearing of face coverings outdoors, not just inside.
Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, became one of the latest celebrities to be infected with the virus, though she said she is "feeling fine right now." Production on her talk show was put on hold until January, and reruns will air in the meantime.
