The Ottawa County health department on Thursday reported 54 new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 since Wednesday.
The county's pandemic total number of cases is now 35,811, with 33,325 recovered and 446 deaths.
The average number of cases per day over the past seven days in Ottawa County is 88.
Ottawa County's level of community transmission remains "high."
The state health department's last COVID-19 update was Wednesday, when it reported 2,364 new confirmed cases and 51 deaths related to the virus since its report a day earlier.
That brings Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 964,317, with 20,447 deaths.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus is 35,671, with 381 deaths related to COVID-19, the state health department reported Wednesday.
