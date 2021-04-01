Michigan had more than 6,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the second day in a row on Thursday.
Thursday's new case count of 6,036 follows Wednesday's new case count of 6,311. It pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 678,295.
There were 49 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Thursday. Thirty-three of the deaths were identified through a review of Vital Records.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 93 new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
With Wednesday's new case count revised upward from 87 to 207 on Thursday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 25,110, with the rolling average of new cases at nearly 163 per day for the past seven days. The county's pandemic death toll is 358.
There were 100 new confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Muskegon County, the state health department reported Thursday. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 11,350, with 307 deaths.
Michigan reports case of virus variant identified in Brazil
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING — Michigan, where COVID-19 is surging more than in any state, on Thursday reported its first confirmed case of a coronavirus variant that was initially identified in Brazil.
There are concerns it might affect re-infect people who have already had COVID-19. The variant was found in a resident in Bay County, where the local health officials were investigating the person's exposure history.
State Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel expressed concern. Michigan has the second-most cases of another variant — first identified in the U.K. — that is more contagious than the original strain that drove the U.S. outbreak last year.
"It is now even more important that Michiganders continue to do what works to slow the spread of the virus by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn," she said in a statement.
As of Thursday, the state had the country's highest new case rate in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The seven-day average, 4,945, was below the 6,825 average from mid-November, when the state closed high schools to in-person instruction, stopped organized sports, prohibited indoor restaurant dining and closed various entertainment businesses such as movie theaters and bowling alleys. On Wednesday, hospitals had about 2,400 adult patients with confirmed cases. That number stood at roughly 3,100 when Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the restrictions more than four months ago.
The seven-day average of deaths, 22, is well below past peaks.
Whitmer has said variants are a factor in the state's spiking cases and hospitalizations. She does not want to tighten restrictions that her administration gradually loosened in recent months.
A mask requirement remains in effect, unlike in several states with Republican governors. Starting Friday, Michigan will require teen athletes to undergo regular coronavirus testing.
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Seeking to overcome vaccine hesitancy, the Biden administration on Thursday stepped up its outreach efforts to skeptical Americans, launching a coalition of community, religious and celebrity partners to promote COVID-19 shots in hard-hit communities.
The administration's "We Can Do This" campaign features television and social media ads, but it also relies on a community corps of public health, athletic, faith and other groups to spread the word about the safety and efficacy of the three approved vaccines. The campaign comes amid worries that reluctance to get vaccinated will delay the nation's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic — and is kicking off as the U.S. is anticipating a boost in vaccine supply that will make all adult Americans eligible for vaccines by the beginning of May.
President Joe Biden encouraged more than 1,000 faith leaders on Thursday to continue their efforts to promote vaccinations in their communities. "They're going to listen to your words more than they are to me as president of the United States," Biden said.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy held a virtual meeting with the more than 275 inaugural members of the community corps on Thursday to kick off the effort. The Department of Health and Human Services was also encouraging other groups, as well as everyday Americans, to join the effort.
"You are the people that folks on the ground know and rely on and have a history with," Harris said. "And when people are then making the decision to get vaccinated, they're going to look to you."
A White House official said Harris plans to take on a larger role in promoting the uptake of vaccines, in addition to her efforts selling the president's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and working to address the root causes of migration driving an increase in unaccompanied minors entering the U.S. along the southern border.
The focus on trusted validators stems from both internal and public surveys showing those skeptical of the vaccines are most likely to be swayed by local, community and medical encouragement to get vaccinated, rather than messages from politicians.
Courtney Rowe, the White House's COVID-19 director of strategic communications and engagement, briefed governors on the new initiative Tuesday, telling them that people "want to hear from those they know and trust." She added that the initiative would be "empowering the leaders people want to hear from."
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted late last month finds that three-quarters of American adults now say they have or will get a vaccine, compared with 13% who say they probably will not, while 12% say they definitely will not. The share saying they probably or definitely will not has ticked down since January, when a combined 32% said that.
The coalition includes health groups like the American Medical Association and the National Council of Urban Indian Health, sports leagues like the NFL, NASCAR and MLB, rural groups, unions and Latino, Black, Asian American Pacific Islander and Native American organizations, as well as coalitions of faith, business and veterans leaders.
The community corps will receive fact sheets and social media messages to share with members of their communities, as well as regular updates from the Biden administration with the latest vaccine confidence resources.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that it will devote $3 billion to support outreach by community leaders and groups to boost vaccine confidence.
HHS was also launching its first national ad campaign promoting vaccinations, aimed at senior, Latino and Black Americans, with the roughly $250 million initial ad campaign. And in partnership with Facebook, it was deploying social media profile frames so that ordinary Americans could share their intent to get vaccinations and their experience with the shots to their peers.
By the end of May, the U.S. will have enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine to cover all adults in the country. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has estimated that 70% to 85% of the population needs to be immune to the virus to reach herd immunity.
___
Associated Press writer Emily Swanson contributed to this report from Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.