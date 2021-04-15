The state health department reported 6,303 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, pushing Michigan's pandemic total to 770,822.
The state also reported 112 more deaths related to COVID-19. Thursday's death toll includes 81 who were identified through a periodic review of Vital Records. Michigan's pandemic death toll is now 16,731.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 62 new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The county's pandemic total number of cases is now 28,077, with nearly 23,000 recovered and 372 deaths.
The Muskegon County pandemic total number of confirmed cases rose by 83 on Thursday, the state health department said, to 12,529. The county also had one COVID-19-related death on Thursday, bringing its pandemic death toll to 314.
Virus is 'runaway train' at Michigan hospital system
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan's largest hospital system is turning to tents to handle the flow of people seeking emergency care as it deals with a crush of COVID-19 patients in suburban Detroit.
Beaumont Health said it had more than 800 patients being treated for COVID-19 on Thursday, up from about 500 two weeks ago and just 128 at the end of February.
Dr. Nick Gilpin likened it to a "runaway train."
Beaumont officials said tents have been set up at some hospitals to evaluate people who show up for emergency care.
The crush isn't limited to Beaumont: COVID-19 patients statewide are near record highs. Four Michigan hospitals this week reported they were at 100 percent capacity.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has refused to order new restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, relying instead on vaccinations and expanded drug regimens, and urging people to wear masks, keep a safe distance and follow rules on large gatherings.
"Our COVID-19 numbers are climbing higher and faster, and it's very troubling and alarming to see this. ... We cannot do this alone. We need everyone's help immediately," Beaumont CEO John Fox said.
US opens more distance in worldwide race against coronavirus
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
The United States opened more distance between itself and much of the rest of the world on Thursday, nearing the 200 millionth vaccine administered in a months-long race to protect the population against COVID-19, even as other countries, rich and poor, struggle with stubbornly high infection rates and deaths.
Nearly half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30 percent of adults in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the picture is still relentlessly grim in parts of Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million.
France on Thursday passed 100,000 virus deaths, which makes it only the eighth country to do so.
India's two largest cities, New Delhi and Mumbai, imposed business shutdowns and stringent restrictions on movement as new infections shot past 200,000. Some hotels and banquet halls were ordered to convert their space into wards for treating virus patients, and the surge forced India — a major vaccine producer — to delay exports of doses to other countries.
Japan also saw a rapid resurgence of infections just three months before it's scheduled to host the Olympics. The country's western metropolis of Osaka reported over 1,200 new infections Thursday, its highest since the pandemic began. A top ruling party official suggested the possibility of canceling the games if the infections make it impossible.
The decision to suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to preliminary reports of rare blood clots has left South Africa without any shots in its battle against an aggressive coronavirus variant. South Africa has more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including at least 53,000 deaths, representing more than 30 percent of all the confirmed cases in Africa's 54 countries.
Meanwhile, Germany's health ministry announced that the country administered a national record of more than 738,000 vaccine shots Wednesday, though authorities also warned that hospitals were seeing a dramatic rise in coronavirus patients.
More than a third of the world's deaths have occurred in three countries — the United States, Mexico and Brazil where, combined, more than 1.1 million have perished. The virus is claiming about 12,000 lives each day.
Back in the U.S., more than 194 million coronavirus shots have been administered nationwide, with the seven-day average of daily shots given hitting 2.9 million last week.
Still, new daily infections in the U.S. have increased 11 percent in the past two weeks. Many U.S. states have lifted restrictions on businesses and public gatherings, even as more sick people get admitted to hospitals in states such as Michigan, which leads the U.S. with nearly 8,000 new infections per day.
"Patients are again lining our hallways like they were last spring. This situation is very serious," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and an emergency room doctor in Detroit. "We need to be using every tool in our toolbox right now to get these cases and hospitalizations down."
